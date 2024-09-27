When most people think about New York, it’s usually downstate – as locals call it – with the five boroughs (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island) of New York City being prioritized. However, New York state is huge — the 27th largest state in the union. It shares a northern border with Canada, almost completely covers Pennsylvania’s northern border. New York touches two Great Lakes (Lakes Erie and Ontario), and is home to Niagara Falls, the Finger Lakes, the Catskill Mountains, and the Adirondack Mountains.

While New York City gets most of the attention, the state’s tourism board would beg to differ that only the City is where things happen. Specifically, the upstate New York town of Rochester is putting its name on the map for a variety of reasons. Although Albany is New York’s capital, Rochester is a strong metropolitan center for the state.

Along with being a major professional development zone for startups in tech and science-based sectors, the town is known for being the homes of Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony, and having a unique foodie culture which makes it stand out from other upstate New York towns. If you’re planning a trip to New York and are down to visit the upstate region, don’t skip the best restaurants in Rochester, NY.

Getting to Rochester, New York

Rochester sits on the shores of Lake Ontario along New York state’s northern border. Canada is across the lake while Buffalo (another upstate New York town) is an hour and a half west by car and Syracuse (home to Syracuse University) is an hour and a half east.

If traveling from New York City, Rochester is just under six hours north by car and anywhere from seven to almost eight hours by train. Alternatively, flying makes the trip more palatable with flights around an hour and 15 minutes each way between the three New York metro airports and the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC).

8 of the Best Rochester Restaurants To Try

Restaurant Good Luck

Big booming cities on the coasts aren’t the only places that are so coveted patrons need to book reservations weeks in advance. Restaurant Good Luck is celebrating its 15th year in business–which is quite a feat for that industry. Restaurant Good Luck is known for a menu that boasts comfort foods and sharable plates. While the burgers are probably some of the spot’s most popular picks, don’t ignore the cocktail menu. This is considered one of the best restaurants in Rochester, NY for good reason, after all.

Atlas Eats

For people that like to be delighted with a menu that’s always changing, Atlas Eats is a must-visit for those who want to capture a taste of the best places to eat in Rochester. This place is specifically known for its five-course prix fixe menu which is constantly updated every two weeks. When this happens, a new cultural cuisine is showcased. Because of the dining concept, this is a cozy restaurant that can only accommodate a maximum occupancy of 24 patrons.

During the pandemic the five-course menu was truncated to three to accommodate take-out orders, but visitors can still enjoy the original format if they dine in. As if that’s not enough, all baked goods are made on-site and people can even enjoy brunch on Fridays and Saturdays.

Nosh

People not satisfied with standard menu fare will appreciate Nosh. This is something of a fusion restaurant that prioritizes family style meals. From giant Tomahawk steaks to even Korean shared plates, there’s literally something for everyone here. Other popular dishes include wood-fired pizzas all served in a former factory space that’s been converted to an industrial space with warm lighting and a casual vibe.

Cure

Rochester’s foodie scene is diverse, which is why Cure is another option that should be on travelers’ short list. This restaurant is for the Francophile offering up traditional French dishes like coq au vin, steak frites, and beef bourguignon. However, people that visit on the weekends for Sunday brunch is also an option for weekend visitors.

Radio Social

It’s not exactly unusual anymore to have hybrid restaurants that include experiences like lounges. But Radio Social is a tad different since it’s a 34-lane bowling alley and arcade that also offers a full menu across two separate restaurants and amazing craft cocktail bars. Patrons can sample everything from Detroit-style pizza to brunch style fare on the weekends. Similar to Atlas Eats, Radio Social also offers a rotating weekly menu.

Mercantile on Main

Food halls are all the rage these days and Rochester is no exception with Mercantile on Main. This spot is located in the former Sibley’s Department Store and boasts five food and drink vendors across a range of cuisines. Mercantile on Main has a great reputation as being a solid food hall experience with great food, and enough options to suit anyone’s tastes. If you want a true ‘sample platter’ food hall experience when you’re looking for the best restaurants in Rochester, NY, this is the spot.

OFC’s Old Farm Café

Get transported to another world with a trip to the Old Farm Café. Instead of a boring restaurant backdrop this locale is designed to look like a walk through nature. Between the eclectic tables and chairs, fun lighting, and wall murals, there’s plenty to talk about besides the food. As if that’s not enough, Old Farm Café also hosts live performances including music and plays.

The Playhouse//Swillburger

Gamers won’t want to miss the chance to immerse themselves in vintage games while also enjoying a burger and a brew. The Playhouse//Swillburger is a very unexpected space which took a former church and turned it into an old school arcade with food. Play one of 30 vintage games including Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and Big Buck Hunter.

A Foodie Tour Through the Best Restaurants in Rochester

Yes, Rochester is a bit far for people who only think of New York City when they picture New York. However, there are plenty of amazing restaurants to satisfy even the most demanding foodie on a mission to eat their way across New York state. While the above list isn’t comprehensive, it’s a great starting point for creating a customized foodie tour through upstate New York.