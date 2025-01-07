The best restaurants in Denver, Colorado, offer a variety of cuisines to curious palates. While in the Mile High City, there are many dishes to explore besides Colorado’s green chili and Rocky Mountain oyster signatures.

Dining prices range from the lower-middle to high-end, and Denver’s food scene offers sublime service and satisfying, standout meals. The next time you’re in the city, consider these highly-rated establishments with quality service and unique atmospheres.

Corinne Denver

This spot perfectly blends what many seek from a restaurant experience. Corrine Denver is approachable yet upscale dining featuring hearty plates. The eatery’s menu is a combination of brunch favorites and beautifully plated dinner entrees. Former patrons suggest that it’s a solid spot for breakfast or dinner. The vibe is fancier, so this could also be ideal for a date night.

Location: Downtown

Downtown Chef Or Owner: Executive Chef Tom Adona

Executive Chef Tom Adona Type Of Cuisine/Food: Upscale American

Upscale American Spotlight: French onion soup, crab croquettes, wild mushroom bolognese, bread pudding

French onion soup, crab croquettes, wild mushroom bolognese, bread pudding Before you go: Corinne Denver is located at the Le Méridien Denver Downtown Hotel.

Guard And Grace

Guard and Grace has several accolades, including being featured in the Michelin Guide. It was also voted the 47th best steak restaurant in the world on the 2024 World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants list. As one of the premier upscale steakhouses in the city, diners enjoy the atmosphere created by the open kitchen and overall luxe ambiance. Regarding the high-quality cuts of beef, expect “prime, dry-aged, and local Wagyu.” There’s also a variety of fresh seafood.

Location: Downtown Denver and there’s another location in Houston

Downtown Denver and there’s another location in Houston Chef Or Owner: Chef Troy Guard and TAG Restaurant Group

Chef Troy Guard and TAG Restaurant Group Type Of Cuisine/Food: Steakhouse

Steakhouse Spotlight: Filet flight, handmade gnocchi, oak grilled octopus

Filet flight, handmade gnocchi, oak grilled octopus Before you go: For your visit, dress to impress.

Whittier Cafe

This Black-owned gem is in the style of a traditional East African cafe. However, the coffee shop/espresso bar is more than a place for morning brews, as it also proudly serves as a social justice hub for local activists. While there, enjoy coffee, beer, and wine from all over the African diaspora. Guests rave about the sense of community and artwork displays, with many suggesting to enjoy the outdoor patio during your visit.

Location: Whittier

Whittier Chef Or Owner: Owner Millete Birhanemaskel

Owner Millete Birhanemaskel Type Of Cuisine/Food: East African/coffee

East African/coffee Spotlight: Breakfast burrito, scones, veggie panini

Breakfast burrito, scones, veggie panini Before You Go: Visit on Sundays from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to experience the spot’s East African coffee ceremony.

Spice Room

This beloved Indian restaurant is one of Denver’s most highly rated food establishments. With a focus on “100% homestyle cooking,” the cuisine incorporates fresh ingredients and aromatic spices. Another draw is that the menu provides options for a variety of diets, such as plant-based, halal, and gluten-free. The enticing happy hour, which runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, includes light bites starting at $4. There are also mixed drinks, wine, draft beers, and kombucha starting at $5.

Location: There are two locations in Denver and one in Arvada

There are two locations in Denver and one in Arvada Chef Or Owner: Chef Chhabi Lal Pokharel

Chef Chhabi Lal Pokharel Type Of Cuisine/Food: Indian

Indian Spotlight: Palak paneer, tandoori chicken wings, mushroom Manchurian

Palak paneer, tandoori chicken wings, mushroom Manchurian Before you go: Many of the dishes can be adjusted to your preferred spice level.

Sắp Sửa

Esquire, Bon Appétit, The Denver Post, The New York Times, and the James Beard Foundation have all recognized this experimental Vietnamese food establishment. For good reason, this headlining restaurant is where to go for exciting, flavorful, and vibrant meals that are visually captivating. The unique cocktail list includes witty and sometimes edgy pairings, such as the “Open Sesame” with dark rum, apple, amaro, and sesame, or the “Gin-erational Trauma” with lemongrass gin, basil, tonic, and black pepper.

Location: East Colfax

East Colfax Chef Or Owner: Chefs Anthony and Anna Nyugen

Chefs Anthony and Anna Nyugen Type Of Cuisine/Food: “Non-traditional Vietnamese food”

“Non-traditional Vietnamese food” Spotlight: “Tàu hũ ky cuộn tôm” shrimp cakes, “thịt heo nướng sả” pork shoulder, grilled veal sweetbreads

“Tàu hũ ky cuộn tôm” shrimp cakes, “thịt heo nướng sả” pork shoulder, grilled veal sweetbreads Before you go: Happy hour is every day from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Queen Of Sheba

This lowkey Black-owned restaurant is one to have on your radar. Even with no Instagram or website, many regard it as one of the best restaurants in Denver for Ethiopian food. People can’t give enough praise to Zewditu Aboye, the owner, sole chef, and sole in-house operator. Many say they feel right at home. Although the restaurant is small, Instagram snapshots suggest that several have dined as groups and enjoyed the spot’s sizably portioned platters.

Location: On East Colfax near Mayfair

On East Colfax near Mayfair Chef Or Owner: Zewditu Aboye

Zewditu Aboye Type Of Cuisine/Food: Ethiopian

Ethiopian Spotlight: Veggie platter, meat combo, fresh injera

Veggie platter, meat combo, fresh injera Before you go: This hidden gem is closed on Mondays, so plan your visit accordingly. Guests also recommend making a reservation and being patient with the service.

The best restaurants in Denver include a variety of cuisines. The Colorado capital may be an underrated food city for those seeking hospitable food service. Downtown and along East Colfax Avenue are worthwhile areas to check out for good eats. While in Denver, the city’s numerous speakeasies are also one of its best-kept secrets.