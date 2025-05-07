The best places to travel to in May boast pleasant weather, often ahead of hot summers when tourism is at its peak. Springtime travelers may experience the benefits of the locations below during their busiest seasons, just with fewer crowds. One of the special things about traveling in May is that many festivals are happening worldwide, including those that celebrate blooming flowers and vibrant cultures.

Portugal

Dan Gold / Unsplash

A May visit to Portugal will be during the early part of the country’s peak tourist season, which runs through August. Lisbon, Porto, Algarve, Madeira, and the Azores are fantastic destinations in May. The weather will be in the 60s to 70s, and you’ll experience warm weather, sunshine, and fewer crowds. The atmosphere will be perfect for city exploring, beach visits, guided tours, nature bathing, and hikes.

From May 1 through May 25 in Madeira this year, islanders welcome spring by celebrating the region’s annual Flower Festival.

Spain

Aleksandar Pasaric / Pexels

Like other places on this list, May is just ahead of Spain’s summertime peak tourist period. Though the country has a variety of climates, spring generally has the mildest weather. History buffs in Madrid may enjoy the Dos de Mayo (Second of May) festival, when the city celebrates rebelling against Napoleon Bonaparte’s army. Also in Madrid in May is the weeklong San Isidro Festival. The latter celebrates the city’s patron saint, San Isidro Labrador, with traditional food, outfits, music, and religious ceremonies.

Some of the other best places to visit in May in Spain are Barcelona, Granada, and Formentera.

Italy

Maegan White / Pexels

May kicks off the peak tourism period in Italy. During this month, visitors should anticipate warm and pleasant weather in the 60s to 70s ahead of the summertime heat. The boot-shaped country is one of the best places to visit in May because the beaches will be slightly less crowded, but the temperatures will be ideal in places like Tuscany, Sicily, Rome, the Dolomites, and the Amalfi Coast. A round-trip flight to Rome may even be available for wallet-conscious travelers for under $650.

Morocco

Tomáš Malík / Pexels

May is a fantastic time to visit Morocco for those who want to explore Marrakesh, enjoy cultural festivals, or embark on outdoor excursions. The milder weather compared to the summer months bodes well for city wandering and activities in the Sahara desert.

Also, in May, check out the Rose Valley Morocco Festival, the Fès Festival of World Sacred Music, and the Mawazine World Rhythms Festival.

Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Joshua J. Cotten / Unsplash

In the “Home of the Blues,” May is a vibrant, warm month with temperatures generally in the 70s. The month is just before Memphis’ peak tourism season from June through September, so mid-spring travelers will avoid crowds and the humid, hot summer weather.

May is also a time for abundant and exciting community celebrations and festivals. The RiverBeat Music Fest, ChalkFest, the Beale Street Music Festival, the Memphis Greek Festival, the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival, the Water Lantern Festival, and many more will provide lively experiences and insight into the city’s culture. Additionally, foodies should check out the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and the SmokeSlam BBQ Showdown.