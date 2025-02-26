Rome is packed with ancient history, culture, culinary delights, and opportunities to explore new things, whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning. The most crucial action you can take to prepare for an incredible experience is making sure your accommodations are conveniently located.

No day will be the same. In fact, it shouldn’t be. One day should be packed with walking or climbing ancient steps. The next day should be filled with indulging in your hotel’s relaxing amenities. The best hotel will allow you to play, relax, and dine, all while being close to the best of the Eternal City. We’ve done the work so you can focus on planning your trip. Here are the 12 best hotels in Rome for every budget.

Antico Albergo del al Pantheon

The Antico Albergo del al Pantheon is the oldest hotel in Rome, and its best amenity is something other hotels just can’t offer: guests are just steps from the front of the Pantheon, where they can walk up to one of the city’s most iconic views. A hotel that has existed since the 1400s, Antico Albergo del al Pantheon is a piece of classic Roman charm with modern touches. You will wake up each day in a piece of some of the oldest history in the world.

4-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: The best feature is the location. As the oldest hotel in Rome, it’s uniquely positioned right in front of the Pantheon.

Before you go: The hotel offers a wide range of on-demand services for a fee, including private transfers to and from the airport, bike rentals, flowers in the room, and more.

Hotel San Anselmo

Aventine Hill is one of the Seven Hills on which ancient Rome was built. It was also home to worship centers, such as the temples dedicated to Diana, Ceres, and Minerva. The prestigious Aventino San Anselmo hotel is now located in this historic corner of Rome. Here, elegance and comfort are mixed with a private house’s charm and warmth. Guests will stay in a gem of Rome that’s the best-kept secret in the city.

Area in the city of location: The Aventine district

Owner: Aventino San Anselmo Hotels

Type of Hotel: 4-Star Hotel

Feature Spotlight: The hotel's location. Since the Aventine is known as one of the seven legendary hills on which the city was founded, the hotel's best feature is its historical charm, which is exclusive to guests.

Before you go: Check-in and check-out times are more flexible than most. Check-in starts at 2:00 p.m., and checkout is at 12:00 p.m.

Bio Hotel Raphael

With only 50 rooms, suites, and villas, Hotel Raphael is a boutique and intimate stay. Guests staying here will be near Rome’s iconic sites, including the Pantheon and St. Peter’s Basilica. Beyond the popular attractions, the hotel is also a wonder in its own right. Its structure is a veritable museum where you can admire sculptures, paintings, lithographs, antiques, and a unique collection of Picasso ceramics and Mayan art. On the rooftop is a magnificent terrace with an unrivaled view of the city.

5-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: The Richard Meier Executive Suite with Terrace comes with its own private terrace.

Before you go: The restaurant on the property is both vegetarian and vegan.

Boutique Centrale Palace

Budget travelers looking for a hotel with fair rooms with all marble countertops and a great location should book at Boutique Centrale Palace. The 3-star hotel is about ten minutes away from major landmarks and is nestled in the heart of a bustling shopping area. The rooms are unpretentious without excess posh, and the walks to landmarks are manageable. The area is quieter than the noisiest sections, making it the perfect balance for finding calm amid Rome’s energy.

3-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: The Boutique Centrale Palace has created the perfect lounge, specifically designed to offer guests a space to work, meet, and relax.

Before you go: Pets are allowed on request with no extra charges.

Hassler Roma

Very few hotels can create an unforgettable experience in the Eternal City, and Hassler Roma is one of them. Hassler puts you in Rome’s heartbeat at the top of the historic Spanish Steps. During your stay here, you will be close to St. Peter’s Basilica, the Colosseum, Villa Borghese Gardens, and the Trevi Fountain. After indulging in Rome’s offerings, guests can enjoy luxury at the onsite spa, Hassler’s Amorvero. The spa has a panoramic rooftop view over the city.

5-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: Amorvero Spa is the home of a relaxing oasis for the mind and body, offering exclusive beauty treatments and a panoramic view of the city.

Before you go: The hotel offers private transfers to and from city airports for a fee.

Hotel De La Ville

Inside the Hotel de la Ville, you will find the intersection of classical Rome and contemporary art. Inspired by the nature of Sicily, the hotel has an enchanting courtyard. A standout from other hotels is the exceptional service. Hotel staff are known for exceeding expectations in helping guests forge an unforgettable experience in Rome.

4-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: Cielo Terrace Bar offers magical views of the entire city.

Before you go: The hotel offers to and from airport transfers for a fee.

Hotel Delle Nazioni

Travelers who want to get lost in a city escape should have Hotel Delle Nazioni at the top of their list. The hotel has always been the go-to place for Italian and international artists, intellectuals, politicians, and cultural figures. First-timers to Rome will find that the hotel will put you in the center of Rome to check off everything on your Rome bucket list. You will be steps away from the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, Montecitorio and Palazzo Chigi. The rooms in the historic building are spacious and elegant. The bathroom is a relaxing sanctuary with fine marble. Hotel Delle Nazioni truly has it all.

Area in the city of location: Colonna

Owner: ReMar Hotels

Type of Hotel: 4-Star Hotel

Feature Spotlight: The suite with a terrace holds up to four guests. Located on the 5th and top floors, this exclusive suite with a private terrace offers a stunning view of Rome's rooftops.

Before you go: The hotel offers transportation to and from city airports for a fee.

Hotel Eden

If this isn’t your first time in Rome, then Hotel Eden will be the perfect hotel if you want to experience the Eternal City differently. Perfectly positioned in the city’s heart, Hotel Eden has long held a place in the hearts of international travelers and locals alike since its opening in 1889.

As a local favorite, the hotel offers guests the opportunity to experience life like a local from the moment they walk in. When you enter its doors, you will discover radiant Roman hospitality and breathtaking panoramic views in a sanctuary filled with modern comforts and luxurious design.

5-Star Hotel Feature Spotlight: Vitality of the Glaciers Spa was designed to be an oasis of calm in the heart of Rome. It offers a wide range of holistic wellness experiences.

Before you go: The dress code for dining at property restaurants is smart casual.

Hotel Santa Maria

The Hotel Santa Maria is another intimate stay with a fascinating history. The 19-room hotel, overlooking its quiet orange garden, was first established in an ancient cloister in the 1600s. It’s a short distance from the beautiful Piazza Santa Maria in Trastevere, one of the most picturesque corners of the neighborhood. The hotel offers tranquility in the heart of the Eternal City’s oldest and most characteristic neighborhood.

Area in the city of location: Trastevere

Owner: Hotel Santa Maria

Type of Hotel: 3-Star Hotel

Feature Spotlight: The Terrace of Hotel Santa Maria with its Solarium. Ivy and aromatic plants surround the terrace, welcoming guests to a space of relaxation and comfort.

Before you go: Breakfast is always included in the room rate and is served every morning from 7:30 am to 10:30 am in our charming garden or the characteristic breakfast room.

J.K. Place Roma

Guests interested in a boutique and intimate hotel in Rome will find peace at J.K. Place Roma. Even though the property is discreet, visitors will be in the heart of Rome to explore by day and enjoy luxury amenities by night. Housed in Rome’s former school of architecture, the hotel has an unbeatable location, is dressed in style, and has welcoming staff who go out of their way to assist visitors with an incredible experience in Rome.

Area in the city of location: Centro

Owner: J.K. Place

Type of Hotel: 5-Star Hotel

Feature Spotlight: Visit the on-site bistro and restaurant, one of the most stylish establishments in Rome, and come dressed in your finest.

Before you go: The hotel offers guests a private transfer to and from the hotel for a fee.

NH Collection Roma Fori Imperiali

History comes to life during your stay at the NH Collection Roma Fori Imperiali. This brand-new hotel puts guests right by the Imperial Forums, which are among Rome’s significant archeological treasures. You will be within arms reach of many popular attractions, including the Colosseum and the Roman Forum, the archeological site right outside the hotel. This boutique hotel has just 42 rooms and joins a list of hotels offering some of the most amazing views over the Roman Forum.

Area in the city of location: Colosseum and Foro Romano

Owner: NH Collection Hotels

Type of Hotel: 5-Star Hotel

Feature Spotlight: The Secret View is a rooftop cocktail bar with an incredible view. The Roman and Imperial Forum and the Vittoriano monument are right before you, and some of the rooms also offer amazing views of Roman ruins.

Before you go: Pets are allowed for roughly $37 per day. There can be no more than two animals, and they must weigh 50 lbs or less.

Residenza Frattina

If you’d like to feel a bit more like a Roman during your stay, we recommend Residenza Frattina. Located in a charming and genteel townhouse, the environment is calm, comforting, and unassuming. While it is beautiful and quaint, it is not over the top. Nonetheless, you can access a lounge, complimentary breakfast, and fantastic relaxing quiet.

But don’t let the quiet fool you. You are still only a four-minute walk away from the iconic Rome Spanish Steps, eight minutes from the Trevi Fountain, and eleven minutes from the Pantheon. Those looking for convenient walks, peace and quiet, and a serene stay will love this location.

Guesthouse Feature Spotlight: The location is near the Spanish Steps, Saint Peter’s Square, and the Vatican Museums.

Before you go: Residenza Frattina does not have a reception, so all procedures are managed remotely.

The best experiences in Rome begin with your stay. Hotels are your base for memorable experiences, a gateway for a relaxing vacation, and grants you access to amenities beyond restaurants, spas, and rooftop terraces with the city’s best views. The best hotels in Rome provide hassle-free access to exploring the Eternal City’s treasures.