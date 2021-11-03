Rolling Solo? Atlantis Bahamas Offering Singles Day Package

Atlantis Paradise Island is offering a Singles Day package for those looking to celebrate their singleness in the beautiful Caribbean island of the Bahamas, according to Luxury Travel Magazine.

Singles Day AKA Double 11, is a holiday of Chinese origins during which single people celebrate not being in a relationship. The holiday has extended to singles across the world looking to show their single pride. It falls on November 11 (11/11), the same number as the package’s cost, $1,111.

For this price, guests can purchase and enjoy a stay of either two nights at The Cove, three nights at The Royal, or four nights at The Coral.

The package also includes two complimentary rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that can be taken prior to your return flight home, and a $111 daily resort credit, which can be used towards the resort’s live performances, select bars and restaurants, or towards a visit to Dolphin Cay. The Caribbean’s premier marine animal rehab facility, guests at Dolphin Cay have the opportunity to meet and interact with dolphins and sea lions.

In addition to the Caribbean sun, sand, and sea of the resort’s pristine two-mile white sand beach, Atlantis Paradise Island offers all you need to have an amazing and unforgettable vacation.

Amenities and activities include a world-class spa, 18-hole par 72 championship golf course, the Aquaventure waterpark, a seven-acre casino, marina, comedy club, and numerous pools, bars, lounges, nightclubs, and retail outlets. The resort is also home to the world’s largest open-air marine environment, which houses 50,000 sea creatures representing 200 species.

The special Singles Day offer can be booked for resort stays between November 11, 2021 and October 31, 2022, excluding blackout dates such as December 27, 2021 to January 1, 2022. Book your stay online at www.atlantisbahamas.com or by calling 1-800-ATLANTIS.

