Global Black Pride is an unprecedented celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, and this year, it will be held in the United States for the first time. The host city, Atlanta, is well-known as a Black and LGBTQIA+ cultural hub, making it the perfect backdrop for this nearly week-long event.

For those unfamiliar with Atlanta, navigating the city can be challenging, but with careful planning, visitors can ensure a memorable experience. Here’s what travelers need to know to make the most of their trip to Global Black Pride.

Planning Your Visit To Atlanta

Labor Day weekend is a popular time for travel, with many people taking advantage of the holiday to unwind. This year, Global Black Pride will coincide with Labor Day, likely drawing large crowds to Atlanta, which is already home to one of the world’s busiest airports, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Visitors should plan accordingly to navigate the influx of global travelers.

Best Times To Travel For Global Black Pride

Global Black Pride takes place in Atlanta from August 27 to September 2, overlapping with Atlanta Black Pride weekend (August 29 to September 2). The intentional timing allows visitors to enjoy both events’ action-packed itineraries. While festivities span seven days, the most exciting events for both celebrations will likely occur over the weekend.

For the best experience, consider arriving earlier in the week or on Saturday morning, August 24. Many travelers depart on the Friday before Labor Day and return home on Monday, but this is the busiest and most expensive time to fly, according to TSA checkpoint data.

AAA’s 2024 Labor Day travel forecast also offers insights for those driving. The worst times to be on the road are during the evenings of August 29 and 30, so leaving before 11:00 a.m. on those days is advisable. For the return trip, early mornings or after 1:00 p.m. on September 2 or 3 are ideal to avoid heavy traffic.

Travel Tip: Global Black Pride will feature educational events, nightlife, celebrity appearances, and more throughout the week. To stay informed about official events and the best activities, follow the organization’s social media accounts and visit its website.