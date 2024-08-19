One of the most important parts of ensuring you have a stress-free vacation is putting in the time to plan everything. These days, travel influencers and content creators are always identifying amazing new places to visit, from local hidden gems to the best beaches across the globe. The next time you feel ready to book a plane ticket somewhere new, consider using astrology-based travel guides to make your experience more personalized.

To get you started, we’ve picked a destination each of the 12 zodiac signs will likely find comfort and excitement in. Your birth chart goes far beyond your sun placement, so those well-versed in astrology might want to select the location that their Jupiter (growth, abundance and wisdom) sign corresponds with for a potentially lucky and/or educational trip. Alternatively, singles looking for love can look at where Venus lies in their chart while skimming through astrology-based travel guides.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Phuket, Thailand

As the first sign on the zodiac wheel, fiery Aries are known for their exuberant (and often impulsive) nature. They might find it challenging to sit through a lengthy flight to Thailand, but upon reaching Phuket, these spring chickens will have the time of their life. Accommodations, food, drinks and fun events are all extremely affordable, so you can keep busy all day with outdoor activities and delicious eats. Elsewhere, there are plenty of opportunities to connect with other tourists while partying or learning about the history of Buddhism.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Milan, Italy

If there’s one thing astrology-based travel guides will say about the Taurus in your life won’t be able to pass up, it’s experiencing luxury. No matter if it’s designer clothing, ancient architecture, fine art or decadent meals, the Venusian sign has an affinity for all things beautiful. So, what better place to travel with them than Milan, Italy? Founded in 400 BC by the Insubres, there’s no shortage of history to be uncovered in the area, including the Duomo di Milan – the largest cathedral in the country. It’s typically packed with tourists, so those seeking a quieter experience should book tickets between March and May or September and November.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Ibiza, Spain

As an air sign, Geminis value mental stimulation in their life experiences and personal connections; they won’t be satisfied with any old trip. Those represented by the twins of the zodiac will find that the vibes on the island of Ibiza match their energy well for many reasons. First, there’s the beautiful beaches to explore, but in the evening you’ll want to hit up the house music-blasting nightclubs to dance the night away in the company of new and old friends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Porto, Portugal

The first of the three water signs is Cancer – known for their intense sensitivity, natural creativity and deep loyalty. If you’re someone whose easily overwhelmed by crowds and other people’s energy, the lowkey but beautiful city of Porto, Portugal, might be the vacation of your dreams. Get lost in the local museums and art galleries, treat your tastebuds to fresh seafood and sweet treats and pick up gifts for your friends back home at Livraria Lello, which is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful bookstores in the world.

Leo (July 23-August 22): New York, New York

Leo is unquestionably the loudest and proudest sign, making New York City a perfect match for those born under the lion. It’s impossible to see all the Big Apple has to offer in one trip, but you can still cover a lot of ground in just a few days with proper planning. Times Square is a must-visit; from there you can shop till you drop and fill up on dollar pizza slices while you observe the thousands of interesting characters around you. Theater is a big draw in NYC, both on Broadway and off, and last minute tickets usually aren’t hard to come by, and if you keep your eyes peeled you might even spot a celebrity!

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Montréal, Canada

Late summer babies fall under the sign of Virgo, ruled by the virgin. This doesn’t necessarily mean one will have a natural draw to the pure aesthetics of Catholicism and other religions, but most born under her influence are perfectionists with a keen eye for detail. That being said, the jaw-dropping churches of Montréal, Quebec, just might feel like home to the Virgo in your life. French speakers will do exceptionally well here, as will culture lovers. Planning a trip for late June will allow you to attend the annual Jazz Festival with hundreds of free performances from international musicians. The next month, the International Circus Arts Festival takes over Montréal’s parks to entertain locals.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Zürich, Switzerland

Just like Taurus, Libra is ruled by artistic, beautiful, romantic Venus. While the formerr is represented by the bull, the latter is symbolized by the scales as they feel most comfortable in a state of balance. It only makes sense then, that notoriously neutral Switzerland would be an ideal place to take a Libra. It’s important to note that the cozy country is among the most expensive in Europe, but the views of the Alps and Lake Geneva will help you temporarily forget about the price tag. Art, nature and friendly people fill Switzerland, with something new and wonderful to uncover around every corner.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Astrology-based travel guides for Scorpios often discuss their mysterious and mystical side, but don’t always touch on their magnetism and sex appeal. If we had to pick a country that perfectly mimics the eigth zodiac sign, it would be Brazil. As the late Anthony Bourdain once described the South American hotspot on Parts Unknown, “It’s a place where everybody is sexy, even the ugly people are hot.” It doesn’t get much more Scorpionic than that! Social butterflies will have no trouble making connections in Rio de Janeiro’s busy hubs and there’s endless art to see in Copacabana and Ipanema.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Gold Coast, Australia

Born at the very end of the year, Sagittarians are the most evolved of the three fire signs, but they’ve been known to develop a temper if their need for adventure isn’t met. Down Under in Australia, you’ll have no trouble keeping yourself entertained with indoor and outdoor activities. One popular tourist spot in Gold Coast in Queensland, where luxury hotels sit near warm, sandy beaches full of surfers and swimmers. If you’re traveling from North America the flight is a lengthy one, but if you’re able to stay in Austraia to explore and relax for a week or more it’s well worth it.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): London, England

Capricorns are one of the most serious zodiac signs, typically placing high value on upholding traditions and establishing hierarchy. Seeing as it’s home to the Royal Family, some seriously cool ancient artifacts and museums, we think London, England would be the ideal vacation spot for the 10th spot on the wheel. April and May are great times to visit the historic city, while its warm enough to enjoy the outdoors without being overwhelmed by crowds that flock over during summer vacation.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China is known for always being ahead of the curve technologically, suggesting Aquarians will love the bustling Asian hub. The most-developed air sign is ruled by Saturn and Uranus, making those born from late January to mid-February very unique, unafraid to stand out from the crowd and typically tech-savvy. Visting China can be intimidating if you’re unfamiliar with the local language, but with the right attitude, you might head home from your vacationo confident enough to have a basic conversation with a stranger. Take in the views from the top of the Shanghai Tower and allow the strong work ethic and business acumen in the air to inspite you to similar success.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): St. Lucia

Last, but certainly not least of our astrology-based travel guides is Pisces, a water sign. Those who celebrate their birthday under the fish are deeply intuitive, sometimes in psychic, and feel most at ease when the ocean is nearby. If you’re a Pisces craving a getaway, consider booking a ticket to the stunning Caribbean island of St. Lucia. May is the best time of year to go if you want temperatures and crowds that won’t leave you feel overwhelmed and drained. Ziplining through the forest and hiking near volcanos are popular outdoor excursions, but the food and drinks at your all-inclusive resort might have you thinking twice about getting up from your poolside spot.