While stopover programs can be a great way to add an extra destination to a trip, there’s a lot to consider about whether it’ll actually be worth a traveler’s time and money.

Major airlines including Icelandair, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Finnair all run stopover programs. They add a mini-trip to a traveler’s overall vacation, usually ranging from a 24-hour to several day getaway. But the full cost of a stopover can include excursions, local transportation, and even extra hotel expenses. With that in mind, below, scroll through the numerous things to consider when deciding whether to include a stopover on your next vacay.

What Is A Stopover?

A stopover is a stay in a city between your departure point and final destination that is included in your airline booking. Unlike a layover, which is typically a shorter connection between flights, a stopover allows travelers to spend an extended period exploring a destination before continuing their journey. It falls either before you reach your actual destination or on your return journey.

Stopover locations are decided by the airline and depend on your route. But the main perk is that they let travelers add an additional location to their travels without paying extra airfare. Additionally, airline stopover programs often include free or discounted hotels and excursions via local partners.

The Pros – Cross A City Off Your List

Naturally, the allure of a stopover is that you can check off a city and country on your to-visit list. Whether it’s a place you’ve never been to before or one you’ve hoped to revisit, a stopover can be the perfect chance to squeeze in that whirlwind escape. Moreover, it can come before or after another trip, adding to the memory-making within a single flight itinerary.

As mentioned, in addition to saving money on airfare, carriers often also offer discounts on accommodations and excursions via local partners in the stopover city. That could mean a cheaper or even free hotel stay and on-the-ground activities.

The Cons – Don’t Expect To Get Two Vacations For The Price Of One

Simply put, expecting two trips for the price of one is unrealistic. That’s especially true if you want to explore and experience the best your stopover city has to offer.

Accommodations, excursions, meals, and transportation can add up quickly. Those costs could also be even more expensive if you book them last minute for your stopover trip.

Additionally, your visa requirements and baggage allowances could differ between your stopover destination and final destination. Those are areas where a stopover trip could lead to unexpected, hidden fees. Along with weighing those factors, you’ll also have to consider whether you’ll actually have enough time to enjoy your stopover city.

How To Plan For A Smooth Stopover

The best thing you can do is read the fine print on what is and isn’t included in your airline’s stopover program for the route you’ll be flying. Figure out whether your stopover destination has different visa requirements than your final destination, and if so, how much it’ll cost to enter both.

Especially if you’ll be traveling with more luggage than your flight ticket type allows, ask whether the airline charges extra baggage fees per leg or as a combined total, including the first and connecting flights.

Ultimately, deciding whether your stopover will be worth it takes work. You’ll need to consider whether the pre-planning, time on the ground, extra expenses, and experiences in the stopover city add up to a worthwhile overall trip. Thankfully, travelers can rest easy as the stakes are typically low. If a stopover isn’t in the cards for one trip, prioritizing a separate vacation where you can dedicate more time and energy to that destination may be the next best thing.