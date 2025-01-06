AfroFuture, the brainchild of Culture Management Group (CMG), is set to redefine the global cultural landscape with its groundbreaking 2025 Culture Calendar. Unveiled on January 6, 2025, this ambitious lineup of events promises to showcase African excellence across music, fashion, food, and art.

In a historic move, AfroFuture is making its first major foray into the United States. This expansion marks a pivotal moment for CMG. It underlines the company’s commitment to amplifying African talent on the world stage. Furthermore, the U.S. leg of the tour, scheduled for August 2025, symbolizes AfroFuture’s evolution into a truly global platform. This event bridges connections across the African diaspora.

Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO and Co-Founder of AfroFuture, expressed his excitement: “Our long-anticipated U.S. expansion marks a groundbreaking moment for Culture Management Group, as we continue to deliver on our promise to showcase Africa’s resilience, strength, and unparalleled talent on the global stage. 2025 will be a year of unforgettable experiences, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Culture Beach Jam: A Celebration Of Heritage

The 2025 calendar features the popular Culture Beach Jam series, expanding its reach to new horizons. These immersive events are set to take place in:

Zanzibar: July 3-7, 2025

United States: August 2025 (exact dates to be announced)

Ghana: December 28-29, 2025

These gatherings celebrate African heritage, offering attendees a chance to experience the richness of the continent’s culture through live performances, innovative programming, and unforgettable experiences.

BAL Tour: Where Sports Meets Entertainment

Adding an exciting dimension to the 2025 calendar is the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Tour. This series of events will showcase African excellence in sports and live entertainment, further cementing AfroFuture’s role in promoting the continent’s diverse talents. The BAL Tour will make stops in:

Morocco: April 5-13, 2025

Senegal: April 26-May 4, 2025

Rwanda: May 17-25, 2025

South Africa: June 6-14, 2025

Akosua Ayim, Director of Operations at AfroFuture, shared her enthusiasm: “AfroFuture’s legacy has grown into a movement that transcends borders. Our 2025 events are a testament to CMG’s mission to celebrate African talent, inspire innovation, and strengthen connections across the diaspora. This year, the world will see the true magic of Africa in ways they have never seen.”

AfroFuture’s Vision For The Future

The 2025 AfroFuture Culture Calendar is a statement of intent. By expanding its reach within Africa and internationally, CMG is creating a platform that celebrates African culture, fosters community impact, and strengthens global connections.

Those eager to be part of this cultural revolution can purchase tickets for the BAL events at bal.nba.com. More information about the Culture Beach Jam series is available here.