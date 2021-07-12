5 Spots To Check Out The Afro-Portuguese Music Scene in Lisbon

Over the past few years, Lisbon, Portugal, has seen a vibrant explosion in its Afro-Portuguese music scene. Influenced by Angola, Cape Verde and Mozambique beats, Lisbon’ clubs and underground venues have attracted both music fans and musicians from around the world.

Lisbon-based labels have been the driving force behind the booming scene – providing a hub for up-and-coming artists as well as putting on eclectic party nights showcasing music that blends Western, African and Latin musical influences in unique ways.

Afro-Portguese music has also become a key for parties that are showcasing electronic music influenced by zouk, kuduro, kizomba and funaná.

Travel Noire has rounded-up five places where you can enjoy Afro-Portuguese music when visiting Lisbon.