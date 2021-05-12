Actress Shalita Grant Catches Man Masturbating On United Airlines Flight

Update: The man, 49-year-old Alfredo Figurero, was detained by authorities in Mexico City after landing. If found guilty, he can face up to 3 years in jail, according to Ms. Grant.

Tony award-nominated actress Shalita Grant, most known for her role on NCIS New Orleans, took to Twitter to document her frustration with United Airlines during an international flight from Houston to Mexico City on Wednesday. In a video, that has now going viral, Grant shows a short clip of a Guatemalan male passenger in her row with his hands down his pants.

She can be heard telling the man “sir, you have to stop that. That’s disgusting. You have to stop that. That stops!”

According to her series of subsequent tweets, Grant reported the encounter to the flight attendants, who reported it to the captain. It seems that the captain initially brushed the incident off, asking Grant if it was even worth reporting.

So just had a man masturbate next to me and @jagatt on an @united on flight 1060. The captain doesn’t want to report him, questioned whether it was even worth it based on if we spoke English or not AND I have video 🤬🤬Video attached. pic.twitter.com/QXGzKPyntw — Shalita Grant (@ShalitaGrant) May 12, 2021

Grant goes on to tweet that some of the flight’s female attendants came to her defense, and asked the captain how he would feel if this was his sister or wife. She also called out United Airlines asking what their policy was on masturbation on international flights.

“In the name of @AnikaNoniRose I will NOT let the male pilot be complicit in allowing a sex offender (who has CLEARLY done this b4 bc it took me yelling at him to stop) get away w this,” the thread went on to say.

Travel Noire contacted United Airlines concerning the incident. A spokesperson for the airline issued the following statement:

“United has zero tolerance for this type of inappropriate behavior. Our crew notified law enforcement officials to meet the flight upon arrival, and we will work with them in their review of the incident.

The women attendants literally had to ask “what if this was your sister or your wife”??? In the name of @AnikaNoniRose I will NOT let the male pilot be complicit in allowing a sex offender (who has CLEARLY done this b4 bc it took me yelling at him to stop) get away w this. — Shalita Grant (@ShalitaGrant) May 12, 2021

According to Ms. Grant’s IG she is relieved that the man is being held accountable, and that authorities took the time to hear her out.