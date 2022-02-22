8 Cities Black Americans Should Consider For Career Growth In 2022

Cincinnati offers a strategic location in the Midwest and along the Ohio River, serving as a gateway to the region. With six Fortune 500 companies, including P&G and Kroger, and over $1.5 billion in redevelopment and new construction downtown, Cincinnati is proving to be a well-connected city with strengths in manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, startups, food and beverage, and arts and culture.

This blooming business and creative hub are strengthened by Cincinnati’s diverse population and its innovative DE&I approaches to grow and expand economic opportunities for all.

“Cincinnati was a safe haven for Blacks in search of freedom, and in today’s time, the city continues to serve as a place where Blacks can thrive. Cincinnati is nationally recognized as a top city for startups and minority entrepreneurs, and ranks #1 in the percentage of minority businesses with greater than $500,000 in annual revenues,” said Dalarossa.

She told Travel Noire that new data compiled by the Over-the-Rhine Chamber in 2020 shows the number of Black and minority-owned businesses in OTR has increased by more than 75% over the past three years. The city is home to many helpful resources for entrepreneurial growth, including the Cincinnati Chamber’s Minority Business Accelerator (MBA), a national model for the development of minority-owned businesses.

“The MBA has led to 70 high-growth Black-owned businesses, resulting in the creation of around 3,500 jobs and over $1 billion in revenue,” said Dalarossa.

Other accelerator programs include the Hillman Accelerator, which invests in and mentors female- and minority-owned Midwest startups, and MORTAR, a startup accelerator to help low-income urban entrepreneurs.

As one of the most affordable places to live in the U.S. this year, the Queen City is young and diverse with a vibrant arts scene, tantalizing eateries. and an unmatched love of sports. The city is also strengthening its position in the music scene as the seventh most influential music city in the U.S, with the new Black Music Walk of Fame and the annual Cincinnati Music Festival.

“With everything Cincinnati has to offer, it has been listed as one of the most fun cities in the U.S. and is a great place to grow a career, business, and family.”