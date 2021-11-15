The Gocta Waterfall, also known as Gocta Falls, is considered one of the major waterfalls in the world and South America. The Gocta Falls is a tall, moderate to high-volume waterfall which drops a total of 771 m (2,531 feet) in two leaps. The upper drop falls about 230 m (750 feet) in a purely vertical fall, the lower drop 540 m (1770 feet) in a nearly vertical fall into a massive pool.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
7 Stunning Waterfalls In Latin America You Should Have On Your Bucket List
Have you ever thought about taking a refreshing bath in one of the most stunning waterfalls in Latin America?
Being in touch with nature renews our energy and makes us feel better. It relaxes us and shows us another way of looking at life. It is always worth setting aside a few days to get closer to natural beauty and seek this reconnection again.
In fact, a waterfall bath is full of mysticism, and even if you just take time to watch from afar, you’ll understand why they are full of good vibes.
The good news is that there are beautiful waterfalls all over the region, which means that, as a bonus, you can take a bath in fresh water and still discover places that are completely different from what you imagined.
We’ve rounded up the most stunning waterfalls in Latin America, make sure you get these on your travel bucket list ASAP.
1. Angel Falls, Venezuela
Angel Falls, Venezuela, is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in South America – and the tallest waterfall on the planet. Gushing from a large plateau covered in dense rainforest, Angel Falls is 3,212 feet.
The access to this waterfall is very challenging. There is no road access to the area, so many visitors will camp overnight at the base of the waterfall – which makes Angel Falls one of South America’s most magical waterfall hikes.
2. Baños Waterfalls, Ecuador
The Ecuadorian city of Baňos is approximately a three-hour drive from the capital, Quito. Baňos is surrounded by over 60 waterfalls that stream off the volcano, some of which can be seen from the city center. However, if you want to get up close to the falls, there is the 10-mile Ruta de las Cascada. Boasting views of almost a dozen waterfalls, the hike is truly spectacular. Plus, for adrenaline junkies, there are zip-line and cable car excursions that allow you to get even closer to the cascades.
3. Iguazú Falls, Brazil and Argentina
Iguazú Falls is one of the most powerful waterfalls in the world. Stretching over nearly two miles, Iguazú – or Iguaçu in Portuguese – is actually a network of 275 separate waterfalls. These falls dump an astonishing 1,000 cubic meters of water over the sheer cliffs every second. The sound of the water is deafening – which makes the falls one of South America’s most awe-inspiring natural wonders.
Iguazú lies on the Argentine-Brazilian border and can be viewed from both countries.
4. Gocta Falls, Peru
5. Llanos de Cortez Waterfall, Costa Rica
Considered Costa Rica’s most beautiful waterfall, Llanos de Cortez is located in Bagaces about 16 miles south of Liberia. At about 50 feet wide and 12 feet tall, Llanos de Cortez is wider than it is tall, with streams of water cascading over a rock wall. The pool at the base of the falls is clean, clear, and perfect for a swim. Also, there’s a white sandy beach which can be nice for sitting down and having a picnic.
It takes 15-20 minutes to get to the waterfall from the trail parking lot. The forest leading to the falls offers an amazing wildlife, with monkeys and birds along the way. There are no entrance fees to Llanos de Cortez, but donations to the local community school are welcome. Guided waterfall excursions.
6. Salto El Límon Waterfalls, Dominican Republic
The Salto El Limon is the most famous waterfalls in the Dominican Republic. It is the highest waterfall in the country, at 50 meters in height. The nature surrounding it offers the feeling of being hours away from civilization.
El Salto del Limon is located on the Samaná peninsula and is best reached by car or an organized excursion from nearby Las Terrenas.
7. Los Amates Waterfall. Guatemala
Los Amates Waterfall is formed by a river that cascades down from a 35–meter-tall rock wall, which offers a spectacular view.
It is one of the longest waterfalls in the region and this waterfall has 15 different drops of water depending on which season you visit.
It takes about three hours to cross the small rivers. Bring your swimsuit because you can swim in these crystal clear pools. For an idyllic day out, bring a picnic basket and spend the day here relaxing.