Happy Independence Day: 5 Interesting Facts About Eswatini

This September 6, the Kingdom of Eswatini celebrates its 53rd year of independence from British rule. Though a small country in terms of size— the second smallest in mainland Africa, in fact— it is a dynamic nation with a unique and fascinating culture and history.

Eswatini is a completely landlocked country, surrounded by South Africa on all sides except for the east, which is bordered by Mozambique. Here are five interesting facts about the southeast African nation of Eswatini.