How To Spend 48-Hours In Black-Owned Charleston, SC

Charleston, South Carolina aka ‘Chucktown’ is a city filled with Southern charm, amazing cuisine, and a history that takes months to tell. While many flock to the coastal city for the food and the short drive out to the beach, some often overlook the Black-owned businesses and owners that bring a little extra culture to the area.

There is no bad time to visit Charleston, and you can always count on us to fill you in on the best things to do while there.

So, if you have plans for a weekend or extended visit to Charleston, here is how you can spend 48-hours supporting Black-owned businesses.