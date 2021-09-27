Photo Credit: Leonel Heisenberg
How To Spend 48-Hours In Black-Owned Charleston, SC
Charleston, South Carolina aka ‘Chucktown’ is a city filled with Southern charm, amazing cuisine, and a history that takes months to tell. While many flock to the coastal city for the food and the short drive out to the beach, some often overlook the Black-owned businesses and owners that bring a little extra culture to the area.
There is no bad time to visit Charleston, and you can always count on us to fill you in on the best things to do while there.
So, if you have plans for a weekend or extended visit to Charleston, here is how you can spend 48-hours supporting Black-owned businesses.
1. Day 1- Morning
Check-in to your stay at Parson Inn. This quaint, boutique accommodation truly brings an at-home feel while away. There are 6 beautifully curated suites to choose from, as well as bike rentals and more.
If you prefer a hearty breakfast, head to 1808 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Suite 41 to indulge at Metro Diner. The all-day breakfast spot has everything from chicken and waffles to burgers and avocado toast.
If you like lighter fare for breakfast, make the short drive to Moncks corner for smoothies, juices, and replacement shakes at Nu’Life Nutrition.
Once you’ve fueled, it’s time to explore all Charleston has to offer. One of the best ways, is to book a history tour with one of the many Gullah Geechee tour operators. Gullah Gullah Tours, and Gullah Tours are just a few operators you can get an authentic perspective from.
2. Day 1- Afternoon
View this post on Instagram
Continue your history and culture theme with a stop by Mother Emmanual AME Church. If you recall, this is the site of the tragic shooting that took the lives of 9 worshipers in 2015.
From there, head to the International African American Museum located at 113 Calhoun St. (Opening early 2022). This state-of-the-art museum will cover the deep history of the African diaspora and more.
For a look at some beautiful black art, check out Gallery Chuma. It is a resource center to learn more about the Gullah Culture through Gullah Art, Gullah Books, Gullah Crafts, Gullah Storytelling, Gullah Spirituals, Gullah Tours and Gullah Food.
For lunch, there are tons of options. From Hannibal’s Kitchen’s delicious okra soup and crab rice to the Mexican and Sushi crossover at Mesu, your belly will thank you.
3. Day 1- Evening
View this post on Instagram
Your evening can be spent checking out more unique art at Steve Hazard Gallery or Jonathan Green Studios.
If you enjoy wine, you are in luck!
Leeah’s Old Village Wine Shop is the perfect place to kick back and enjoy your favorite glass of red or white. You may even be able to catch the weekly tasting, or you can book a private tasting.
For dinner, Gillies Seafood is a must! The fried shrimp, fried gator, and soul rolls will change your life. After that, you’ll be ready to call it a night.
If you need other dinner suggestions, be sure to connect with the guru of Black-owned food, Black Food Fridays. KJ literally knows all the spots!
4. Day 2- Morning
View this post on Instagram
Swank Desserts is about 20-30 minutes outside of Charleston proper, but it is worth the drive. The menu at this Black woman-owned shop changes almost daily, but you can get unique coffee drinks like the pumpkin spice French toast latte or her lavender lemonade. Get there early, because they always sell out.
Make your way back to the city for some morning retail therapy. First stop, The Tiny Tassel. Owner Mimi launched this brand six years ago, and it’s literally blowing up. She features other Black and Asian women-owned brands in her colorful and Instagram worthy shop.
For some true Gullah Geechee shopping, pop into the Historic Charleston City Market to catch the sweetgrass basket artists at work, including artisan Corey Alston.
5. Day 2- Afternoon
View this post on Instagram
For a fun, interactive experience, book the Casual Crabbing with Tia excursion on Airbnb. Host Tia, a native of Charleston, got into crabbing after dealing with an unknown illness. She has now become one of the most highly-rated Airbnb experience hosts in THE WORLD! She is very knowledgeable and provides tons of education (in a fun way) about Charleston’s blue crabs and underwater life.
Now that you’ve worked up an appetite, Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Ma Gloria’s Trinidad Restaurant, Dell’z (Vegan), and Chucktown Seafood Café, are a handful of the Black-owned spots you can stop by for lunch.
For handcrafted ice cream, check out Park Circle Creamery. Flavors include lemon crunch, vanilla praline, and Y.A.M.— a sweet potato flavored ice cream.
6. Day 2- Evening
Head back to your accommodation to freshen up and get ready for your evening.
For live music, Blue Note Bistro is your place. Other lounges/ bars include: 787 Bar & Grill, Chucktown Bar & Grill, Local 616, and Vibez Restaurant & Lounge.
For a sort of upscale vibe, Bourbon and Bubbles is a luxury bar in the heart of CHS.
Of course, there are dozens of other amazing Black-owned establishments in Charleston as well. You could honestly spend a week supporting them all!