25 Unique Things You Can Have Delivered To Your Hotel Room

These 25 things you can have delivered to your hotel room aren’t the usual things you’d think about. I often get to my hotel room and discover I’ve forgotten something. Like my toothbrush, or shampoo. These aren’t those kinds of things.

I’ve also ordered some pretty extravagant food through room service. This list goes beyond that. Here’s a list of 25 things you can have delivered to your hotel room that you’ve probably never thought of having delivered.

Hotels all over the world offer all kinds of unique services for their hotel guests. Guests flock to hotels that cater to their specific needs, so why not offer really unique things?

Jam out on an electric guitar at the Hard Rock Hotel. Enjoy a tarot card reading in your room. Plunge into your pool and into an art class just for you. Have your entire vacation delivered to your hotel room, if you wish.