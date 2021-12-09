13 Things To Remember When Visiting Beautiful Anguilla

A sparkling jewel in the Caribbean crown is Anguilla, an island that has consistently earned praise and recognition from prestigious travel publications and visitors. It continues to ride high thanks to the campaign launched by the Anguilla Tourist Board, which declares it “beyond extraordinary.”

More specifically, the board says, “There are islands. There are extraordinary islands. And then, there is Anguilla.

The island is sixteen miles from end to end, and boasts thirty-three beaches, just a few short of St. Martin. Anguilla’s proximity to St. Martin and St. Barts makes island hopping and day trips an adventure. Ferries from St. Martin pull into the turquoise waters of Shoal Bay, and you might be greeted by friendly dolphins.

If the cold weather isn’t sitting right with your spirt, and you’re ready for some sunshine, here are 13 things to remember when visiting Anguilla.