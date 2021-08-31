10 Pandemic Friendly Activities To Do On Vacation

A tropical getaway is a popular choice now that many international destinations have stricter travel restrictions. If you’re interested in a low risk, and many times cost friendly activity, you should try snorkeling.

If you’re renting an Airbnb, you may want to pick a host that will provide beach and snorkeling gear at no additional cost. If your host does not provide snorkeling gear, you can easily rent gear for $8-$16 per day. Snorkeling is a beautiful experience and even those who are not strong swimmers can enjoy. Depending on your destination you can see various marine life while snorkeling like fishes, turtles, coral reefs and manta rays.

Unlike a regular day at the beach, snorkeling areas are typically less populated and there are tons of room to social distance in the ocean. If you’re looking for a full day experience that is not only cost friendly but social distancing approved – find the best snorkeling areas near you!