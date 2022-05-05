You Can Spend A Night At Moulin Rouge Courtesy of Air BnB

The moment you exit the Montmartre metro station in Paris, you’ll recognize the infamous Moulin Rouge with its red windmill. Paris is a sexy city, and in its heyday, Moulin Rouge was the spot for a ‘good time’ in a variety of contexts. You can still catch a show there with dinner and drinks, but did you know that select guests will be able to spend a night in the windmill and access the terrace behind it?

The available dates as of now are June 13, 20 and 27. Others might follow.

This is your chance to experience what those old-time show days at the Moulin Rouge might have been like. According to CNN, “a handful of guests will have the opportunity to stay in the windmill room. It was converted into a sumptuous boudoir swathed in pastel curtains and adorned with fin de siècle artifacts. There are atmospheric nods to the theater, from vintage costumes and perfume bottles to a paper stage.”

Moulin Rouge isn’t just a Parisian landmark, it’s the stuff of legend. It has inspired books, music and theater. Baby Boomers remember Patti LaBelle’s Lady Marmalade and Millennials recall the all-star cover by Mya, Lil’Kim, Pink and Christina Aguilera for the Moulin Rouge movie. Missy Elliott was also part of the cover, but took on more of a supporting role.

Joseph Oller and Charles Zidler built the original Moulin Rouge in 1889. According to Paris City Vision, “they would throw champagne-filled parties during which famous dancers performed. During this time, the world- famous quartet known as the French Cancan was born.”

A fire destroyed the cabaret in 1915, but it bounced back better than ever and continued to attract A-list talent and guests. Josephine Baker performed there in 1953. She opened her own nightclub near Moulin Rouge called Chez Josephine in 1926, but unfortunately it closed down.

This once-in- a- lifetime experience should cost a fortune but it doesn’t. CNN noted that “if you’re lucky enough to nab a bed in the windmill for a night, it’ll cost you a symbolic one euro (around $1).” Guests can also “enjoy the Moulin Rouge’s signature cabaret show and a three-course French meal,” at an extra cost.

In keeping with the era, you’ll have to share one toilet, but that’s not a big deal for two guests. For consideration, you need to have at least three positive reviews on Air B n B, and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of travel.

Submit your booking request here starting May 17. Bonne chance!