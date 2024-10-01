In the realm of coming-of-age stories, Netflix’s Penelope has garnered buzz from both media and fans of the film. Penelope (played by Megan Stott) is a 16-year-old teenager who decides to leave her life behind, unplug from the world and go live in the woods. The woods would serve as her home, and one of a few backdrops of the film were specific to a few locations.

As fans’ investment in the show deepens, they want to know where some of their favorite moments were shot. After all, knowing the filming locations would allow fans to connect even deeper to the story when they travel there themselves. Here’s what we found to answer the frequently asked question: “Where was Penelope filmed?

4 Of The Locations Where Netflix Show ‘Penelope’ Was Filmed

Jeff Boyce

Snoqualmie, Washington – Where Penelope Was Last Seen Before Leaving The City Behind

In Snoqualmie, Washington, Penelope is last seen in the Black Dog Cafe before leaving the city behind. Snoqualmie, Washington is located near Snoqualmie Falls in King County, Washington. The city is a destination for many travelers and is located only 31 miles away from Seattle, Washington. Travelers say the best time to visit is spring, when the snow has melted off of the mountains. To get there, you can take a 32-minute drive from Seattle or a $7 bus two hours into the woods.

John Callery

Ashford, Washington – Where Penelope Visited Twin Peaks

Ashford, Washington is where the film crew shot the Cascade National Park scenes. The actual park, Mount Rainier National Park, is a state reserve located southwest of Seattle. Just an hour-and-15-minute drive from Tacoma, this Ashford, Washington site introduces viewers to the beauty of Washingtonian nature. Travelers suggest visiting after the snow melts in the spring or before October.

Malcolm Gillanders

Index, Washington – Where Penelope Goes To Reflect Before Returning Home

Index, Washington is where Penelope comes back home in reflection-mode. Described as a peaceful setting, Index is in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains and known by outdoorsy travelers as a rock climbing destination. Travelers say that the summer is the best time to visit Index, although hotels can be a bit pricey during this time. The drive takes a little over an hour.

Dennis Amador

Skykomish, Washington – Where a Social Worker Offers Penelope Help

Skykomish, Washington plays a significant role in the pre-climax portion of the show. Penelope is offered help by a social worker, which she denies and goes to the Cascade Library instead. While there, her realizations about her family begin. Also a town in King County, Skykomish is where many travelers stop before heading to the mountain pass Steven’s Pass for skiing. Said to be an hour and a half from Seattle, travelers suggest visiting Skykomish between May and September.

Will There Be a Second Season of the Netflix Show ‘Penelope’?

It’s unknown whether the eight-episode, first season of the Netflix show Penelope will be renewed for a second season. The ending is said to warrant more storytelling and possibly the development of deepened or new relationships. Fans of the show may encourage a next chapter. This could also mean more, under-the-radar filming locations throughout the mountains and woods of Washington.

Do you think there will be a second season? What would you like to see Penelope be filmed next?