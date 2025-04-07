With a long history of jazz, art, and creativity, Denver is, for many, an unassuming cultural hub of the West. The ubiquitous presence of the Rocky Mountains in the distance makes every stop feel even more scenic. From exploring the historic Five Points neighborhood to immersing yourself in Colorado’s many stories at the History Colorado Center, Denver is the perfect excuse for some well-deserved escapism from the everyday.

If your stay in Denver is limited, consider this two-day itinerary for a cloud-nine Colorado vacation that will leave you yearning for more.

Day 1: Settle In To The Easy Pace Of Denver

Simone Cherí

Morning: Bagels, Bubbles, And Black-Owned Cannabis Stops

While there are many places to dine, the breakfast bagels and mimosas from Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen are an excellent, quick choice to maximize your time in the city. There are several locations in Denver, but you’ll want to visit the one in Five Points, where the streets embody much of the city’s Black history. This breakfast and lunch spot features breakfast sandwiches, house-smoked and cured fish, deli sandwiches, soups, salads, and pastries. The friendly staff can assist you in navigating the menu, but Rosenberg’s freshly-made soft, chewy bagels are a delightful way to kick off your Denver food adventures.

After breakfast, cannabis-friendly visitors should head to one of the city’s Black-owned dispensaries: Simply Pure, Lemonnade, or Solace Meds. Simply Pure is the vision of founder Wanda James, the first Black woman to own a dispensary in the U.S. You can’t say you’ve explored Colorado’s cannabis scene without making a visit here. If you can wait until the afternoon, they also offer daily happy hour specials on everything from pre-rolls to edibles.

Afternoon: Discover The Black History Of The West And Savor A Denver Soul Food Favorite

Stories about pursuing a stake in the American Dream through westward expansion often overlook the contributions of Black pioneers. Paul W. Stewart, founder of the Black American West Museum, found inspiration during a trip in the early 1960s to visit his cousin Early Mann, Colorado’s first Black legislator. During this visit, Stewart learned that one in three cowboys was African American. This reality sharply contrasted with the narrative shared in the predominantly white neighborhoods where he grew up, where children were instilled with the belief that “there is no such thing as a Black cowboy.”

Since 1971, the storytelling of Black individuals in the Western frontier has evolved from a personal passion of Stewart’s into a physical archive of artifacts, stories, and little-known legacies. In addition to Black cowboys, the museum houses early accounts of Black life in the West, including those who worked as miners, military personnel, homesteaders, blacksmiths, and ranchers. The two-story setting is the former home of Dr. Justina L. Ford, who is also recognized through an exhibit of her own in the house. Dr. Ford was Denver’s first Black female doctor, becoming known as “The Baby Doctor” for her dedication to the community for over 50 years.

Once you’ve walked off the morning bites and explored the history of the Black American West, there’s no better restaurant to experience Black Denver than Welton Street Cafe. This family-owned restaurant recently reopened after a three-year hiatus and a relocation from its original site, which began operating in 1999. Offering a twist of Caribbean and soul food cuisines, Welton Street Cafe is the go-to place for comfort food in a casual setting. The atmosphere features laid-back ’90s and 2000s R&B — think Musiq Soulchild and Mariah Carey, with a sprinkle of Ari Lennox or Summer Walker.

If you’re in the mood for something refreshing, the specialty cocktail menu presents several options, though their signature Kool-Aid (non-alcoholic) is a must-try at least once. The cafe’s famous plates are also a treat for food lovers and come highly recommended. Although they’re starting anew in many respects, Fathima Dickerson, the owner and daughter of the original founders, shares that most of those responsible for the delicious eats they’ve always been known for have returned to the team.

Evening: End The Day With Mile-High Mediterranean Cuisine At Award-Winning Ash’kara

Named a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurant in 2023, Ash’kara is one of the buzzing eateries that keeps guests coming back for more. Open for lunch, happy hour, and dinner, the mouthwatering, affordable menu is as flavorful as it is inclusive, with vegetables at the forefront of most dishes. Together, Chef Max Mackissock and Chef Reggie Dotson have crafted a thoughtful, elevated take on Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. However, several options are available to satisfy carnivorous cravings, such as the signature za’atar roasted chicken, braised lamb shoulder, and pan-roasted striped bass. TThe honey spice cake is worth saving room for dessert, along with an end-of-the-night coffee or cocktail.

Ash’kara is great for a short visit, but making reservations is the best way to avoid a long wait. With its Big Gourmand distinction, this restaurant remains quite busy, so it’s wise to err on the side of caution and book a table in advance.

Day 2: Explore Denver’s Culture And Creativity

Simone Cherí

Morning: Black-Owned Brunch And Bubbles With A Dose Of Colorado History

For another decadent Denver morning, head to Mimosas, a Black-owned brunch and comfort food restaurant in Five Points. Inspired by CEO Matthew Burkett’s love for breakfast, Mimosas brings an East Coast brunch vibe to the West. From savory fried green tomatoes to sweet beignets, the starters exude Southern comfort. The entrees are equally fulfilling, with highlights including biscuits and gravy, Dad’s Eggs (made with hot sauce), and Skillet Hash. Of course, there’s an extensive mimosa menu (including flights!). They also offer signature cocktails, nostalgic shots, coffee, tea, beer, and wine.

Next, walk off the sticky buns and buttermilk pancakes by exploring the History Colorado Center. Located in Denver’s Golden Triangle Museum District, this expansive institution provides a deeper understanding of the state’s most pivotal moments, such as the powerful story of the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre. It’s a culturally rich way to learn about the people and periods that form the DNA of Colorado. With four floors containing more than 15 exhibits, it’s easy to spend an entire day here. At $15 per person, with kids 18 and under free, this museum offers a fun and affordable activity for the whole family.

Afternoon: Stroll Through Five Points To Tap Into Denver’s Artsy Side

If you work up an appetite while at the museum, Denver Central Market is a quick stop for a snack before your afternoon adventures. The 14,000-square-foot building in the River North Art District (RiNo) hosts several craft food vendors. This something-for-everyone type of market features vendors selling baked goods, avocado toast, fresh seafood, pasta, pizzas, and ice cream.

Before winding down your time in Denver, consider a graffiti tour—an interesting lens through which creative souls can explore the city’s many layers. Denver increasingly embraces outdoor artistry as a means of cultural preservation and expression, highlighting this genre through the annual street art festival, Denver Walls. The two-hour walking tour is best suited for those who don’t mind getting in a few steps and being outdoors. Walking is one of the best ways to appreciate the facets of Denver’s eclectic culture that you might miss while commuting by car. You’ll learn about the artists who have come from around the globe to leave their artistic mark on the city, and leave with the best food and drink recommendations from a local.

Evening: End Your Denver Stay With A Jazzy Farewell

Capping off a chill yet enriching time in Denver, Nocturne offers an elevated experience that’s fantastic whether you’re solo or in a group. This jazz and supper club makes you feel like you’ve entered a Gatsby-era dinner and show, complete with timed sets and prepaid three-course meals. The food menu varies by season, featuring a selection of appetizers, entrées, and desserts. Wine and cocktail pairings for each course are also available, curated by the in-house sommelier and an award-winning beverage team. Reservation rates fluctuate depending on the performer, but this is a sultry way to spend your final night in the city.

After exploring Denver proper, round out your trip with a few days in the mountains before heading home. Denver is a great hub for discovering northern Colorado, with snow sports hotspots Keystone and Breckenridge just under two hours by car. While 48 hours may not be enough to fully appreciate what makes Denver unique, it can certainly ignite the spark for future visits.