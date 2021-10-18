The Trendiest Rooftop Bars In Athens, Greece

When people hear Athens, they may not automatically associate the city with rooftop bars. Instead, many think of the Greek gods and goddesses, the acropolis, and the original site of the Olympics. But, this buzzing city has another side.

Millennials and Gen Z’ers flock to the city for spots they can catch a birds eye view of the historical acropolis, while also being able to ‘do it for the ‘Gram.’ Most bars stay open pretty late— although many times have been affected by COVD-19— and you can sip unique cocktails while taking in views of the city.

If this sounds like your vibe, or you want to add something else to your Athens itinerary, here are some of the city’s trendiest rooftop bars to check out when you visit.