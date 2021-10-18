Photo Credit: DeAnna Taylor
The Trendiest Rooftop Bars In Athens, Greece
When people hear Athens, they may not automatically associate the city with rooftop bars. Instead, many think of the Greek gods and goddesses, the acropolis, and the original site of the Olympics. But, this buzzing city has another side.
Millennials and Gen Z’ers flock to the city for spots they can catch a birds eye view of the historical acropolis, while also being able to ‘do it for the ‘Gram.’ Most bars stay open pretty late— although many times have been affected by COVD-19— and you can sip unique cocktails while taking in views of the city.
If this sounds like your vibe, or you want to add something else to your Athens itinerary, here are some of the city’s trendiest rooftop bars to check out when you visit.
1. A for Athens
Located near the popular Monastiraki Square, this hotel and rooftop bar brings a classic feel with amazing panoramic views of the Acropolis.
It serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner as well as an assortment of cocktails and light bites into the late night.
2. 360 Cocktail Bar
In the same neighborhood (honestly, all of them are) is where you can find 360 cocktail bar.
Menu items include a basil smash, the Old Cuban, and other classic cocktails including the Old Fashioned. Depending on when you visit, this spot also hosts special events.
3. Attic Urban Rooftop
This one is probably the trendiest of the bunch. The Bohemian-inspired decor, swing set, and unique menu make it one of the city’s most sought after spots.
Be sure to try The Casablanca cocktail which features mastica, an ingredient that comes from the sap of a tree that grows along the coasta of Greece.