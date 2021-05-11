Treat Mom To A Post Mother's Day Paid Getaway In Saint Lucia

Real ones know that Mother’s Day is not just celebrated on one day but every single day of the year. It’s what they deserve for being real-life superheroes. To honor the amazing mother figure in your life, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has launched an exclusive Mother’s Day Sweepstakes to escape to one of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean.

The winning entrant will receive a vacation for two that includes a 5 Day/4 Night stay at Calabash Cove Resort & Spa in the Sunset Ocean View Jr. Suite. Breakfast and a couples full body massage for two are also part of the luxurious package.

To enter, fill out the form on the website and confirm your email address. Increase your chances of winning by sharing the sweepstakes on your social media pages. The more points accumulated, the better the odds of your mom enjoying a rejuvenating five days in the Helen of the West. Entrants must be at least 18-years-old and legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (including the District of Columbia), and Canada (excluding Quebec Province). The promotion is open from now until Wednesday June 9th, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Saint Lucia is a small but stunning island in the Eastern Caribbean, famously known for its majestic twin peaks, the Pitons. Nearby is the Sulphur Springs, often referred to as the world’s only drive-in volcano and surrounded by heated pools. Visitors can dip in the mineral-rich waters and indulge in self-applied facials and a hot therapeutic bath. It’s also considered one of the most romantic countries in the world. Saint Lucia has been named as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination by the World Travel Awards a record 12 times. With a mix of adventure and romance, it’s the perfect place for mom to unwind.

For more details, terms and conditions, visit the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority website.