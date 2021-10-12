Photo Credit: Rodnae
They Want Your Business: 5 Travel Deals To Hop On Right Now
The hospitality industry is desperate to get people back on planes and back into hotels — so they’ve come up with these travel deals to get things moving again.
Travel + Leisure reports that with the travel restrictions easing up, little by little, people are more apt to jump head-first into travel deals now that they’ve become available.
“When restrictions relaxed this summer, the familiar wanderlust crept back in,” they reported. “With even the most straightforward international getaways ruled out, and many travelers still hesitant to hop on a plane, even simple trips — scenic drives, camping weekends, staycations across town — suddenly felt novel and luxurious.”
With restrictions finally easing up altogether — provided, of course, that you’re fully vaccinated (and really, there’s no reason not to be), everything from all-inclusive resorts to far-flung places is rolling out their best and most popular travel deals. It’s probably best to jump on it now, while the prices are still low enough to take advantage of. But if you’re ready to book your next vacation, baecation, or holiday getaway — and you can’t get the wanderlust out of your mind — consider one of these five vacation deals that definitely won’t last for very long. (Put in for your PTO now, people!)
The Vision Villa All Inclusive Resort — Bali, Indonesia
The Vision Villa All-Inclusive Resort has deals starting at $29 per night for a king-sized suite with a garden view. It comes complete with an outdoor pool, a restaurant, a co-working space, and daily housekeeping options. Plus, it’s close to all amenities in Bali, which means it’s a great way to keep your vacation affordable yet still luxurious.
The Lava Line Tour — Ecuador
If you’re between the ages of 18 and 35 and are looking to meet people while traveling, Contiki Tours has the Lava Line tour of Ecuador, where you can “head into the lush jungle and discover Ecuador in all its natural glory.
Get local with an indigenous community, get up close and personal with a live volcano, and make a splash in stunning waterfalls and hot springs.” Best of all, you’ll only need $99 to book your all-inclusive tour, and you can pay over time without interest!
Melia Cozumel All-Inclusive — Mexico
Forget Tulum — if you want all-inclusive Mexican luxury, you go to Cozumel. And at about $170/night for five-star luxury, you can’t get any better than the Melia Cozumel all-inclusive resort.
Sea Garden Beach Resort — Montego Bay, Jamaica
With its close proximity to amenities (the beach and AquaSol Theme Park are less than five minutes away) and its affordable rates (which start at $179/night — and there’s no telling how long it will last!), The Sea Garden Beach Resort in Montego Bay is all-inclusive and at your service.
Rainbow Ranch Resort — Big Sky, Montana
Do you prefer the mountain air to the beaches? Head on over to the Rainbow Ranch Resort in Big Sky, Montana. You’ll have to try it at least once in your life, if only to breathe the fresh air, but Rainbow Ranch — like many of the resorts on this list — is all-inclusive, too.