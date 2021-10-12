They Want Your Business: 5 Travel Deals To Hop On Right Now

The hospitality industry is desperate to get people back on planes and back into hotels — so they’ve come up with these travel deals to get things moving again.

Travel + Leisure reports that with the travel restrictions easing up, little by little, people are more apt to jump head-first into travel deals now that they’ve become available.

“When restrictions relaxed this summer, the familiar wanderlust crept back in,” they reported. “With even the most straightforward international getaways ruled out, and many travelers still hesitant to hop on a plane, even simple trips — scenic drives, camping weekends, staycations across town — suddenly felt novel and luxurious.”

With restrictions finally easing up altogether — provided, of course, that you’re fully vaccinated (and really, there’s no reason not to be), everything from all-inclusive resorts to far-flung places is rolling out their best and most popular travel deals. It’s probably best to jump on it now, while the prices are still low enough to take advantage of. But if you’re ready to book your next vacation, baecation, or holiday getaway — and you can’t get the wanderlust out of your mind — consider one of these five vacation deals that definitely won’t last for very long. (Put in for your PTO now, people!)