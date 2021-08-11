Toronto International Film Festival Is Back: 7 Things To Know About Canadian Travel

After a year of being virtual, the Toronto International Film Festival has returned for in-person get-togethers.

There are some changes, of course — really, what hasn’t changed over this past year? — but assuming all goes well, the festival will run from September 9 to 18, 2021.

But the biggest change is in the number of public screenings. “Following the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto’s most recent guidelines for cinemas, TIFF Bell Lightbox cinemas remain closed for public film screenings,” the Toronto International Film Festival organizers said on their official website.

“As a not-for-profit cultural organization with a mission to bring the transformative power of film to audiences, the continued closure of our building impacts our financial health and limits the connection we have with our audiences. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to our cinemas when it is safe and feasible to do so.”

Additionally, the province has mask mandates whose rules continue to change over time, so it’s imperative to stay on top of them as they are announced.

But for those who wish to venture to the Great White North, you’re in luck: fares are lower than ever before, and hotels — once cost-prohibitive — are now getting easier to book. It goes without saying that the longer you wait, though, the more expensive things will get.

So, dust off your passport, get your luggage, and use these 7 helpful tips to book your up north trip to the Toronto International Film Festival.