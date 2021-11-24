These Tips Are Sure To Help You Snag The Best Travel Deals On Black Friday

A recent poll revealed that American shoppers aren’t necessarily searching for a gift this year but a new experience as more people are prioritizing travel this year for Black Friday.

Skyscanner polled over 1,000 Americans, and almost a third of people surveyed say would like to receive an experience such as travel over material goods as a gift this year. That number increases to almost 40 percent for the 18-to-24 age group.

A majority of respondents would like to try something new this year or go on an adventure such as hiking, taking part in a water sport, or learning a new culture.

“Travel domestically and internationally is the most open it has been since March 2020, with more straightforward rules for leaving the US and entering the top international destinations,” says Mark Crossey, US Traveler Expert at Skyscanner. “It makes sense that we will see many Americans choosing to give the gift of time well spent this festive season and take to the skies as a treat to themselves or loved ones.”

Crossey adds, “The world is opening up to Americans after months of travel restrictions, and many are keen to take advantage of this. The last eighteen months has taught us the value of time spent making memories, and the value of experiences such as travel over things we might have thought important pre-pandemic.”

When it comes to scoring good deals this Black Friday, Crossey has some tips: