Social media often glamorizes the nomadic lifestyle, but an 18-year-old girl has shared her less-than-idyllic experience of growing up on the road. Her story, posted anonymously on Reddit, raised questions about the impact of full-time RV living on children and the ethics of parents prioritizing their wanderlust over their children’s need for stability.

For over a decade, this teenager has called an RV her home, traversing the United States with her parents. What began as her parents’ decision when she was just seven years old has shaped her entire childhood and adolescence. “My parents decided when I was only 7 years old — far too young to get an opinion on anything — to pack us up and move into an RV to travel around the U.S.,” she wrote in her Reddit post.

Her father works online, while her mother is a content creator, documenting their travels for an online audience. This lifestyle, which many might view as an exciting adventure, has left the teen feeling trapped and isolated. She describes sleeping in a tiny bunk bed she outgrew years ago, with only a curtain for privacy in their cramped living space.

The Impact Of Not Having A Stable Home On The Teen

The lack of a stable community has taken its toll on her social life. “I’m an 18-year-old girl, I don’t have a single friend in person because the longest I’ve ever stayed anywhere is a month,” she laments. The constant movement has hindered her ability to form lasting friendships and limited her opportunities for employment and independence.

While RV living has gained popularity in recent years, with Progressive Insurance reporting that about 1 million Americans now live in RVs full-time, the teen’s story highlights the potential downsides of this lifestyle choice, especially for children. The girl’s experience contradicts the rosy picture often painted by RV enthusiasts.

The teen’s frustration is palpable in her words: “I hate [my parents] for treating me like some pet they can just drag along in their plans rather than their child. I hate traveling, I don’t like heat, I hate dealing with bugs and I’m so sick of hiking.”

A Cry For Normalcy

As she approaches adulthood, the young woman yearns for the stability and opportunities a more traditional lifestyle might offer. “God forbid I want to have a normal life, go to college, or maybe even make some friends. That’s asking too much,” she writes, her words tinged with sarcasm and desperation.

Her story has resonated with many Reddit users, some of whom have suggested potential paths to independence, including joining the military, applying to Job Corps, or seeking help from relatives. Others have pointed out that her situation could be viewed as a form of social isolation, bordering on neglect.