The United Nations (UN) believes the 16-month civil war in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has reached a critically dangerous point. The international organization released its latest statement before peace talks in Switzerland, co-hosted by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

A spokesperson for the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) addressed the increasing impacts of the civil war in a report published on August 12. IOM Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa, Othman Belbeisi, said, “Make no mistake, these conditions will persist and worsen if the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access continue.”

“Without an immediate, massive, and coordinated global response, we risk witnessing tens of thousands of preventable deaths in the coming months. We are at breaking point, a catastrophic, cataclysmic breaking point,” he added.

The U.S. State Department updated Americans about ongoing peace talks in Geneva in an August 14 press release attributed to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. The update said Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with SAF leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The goal of the peace talks was to get both parties to agree to the terms of the Jeddah Declaration and end suffering in Sudan.

The BBC reports that, ultimately, SAF and RSF representatives have not met in Geneva thus far.

What Is Currently Happening In Sudan?

The stark report noted that over 10.7 million are in need of safety amid Sudan’s ongoing crisis. The source noted “appalling levels of rights violations.” It also relayed the ongoings of “ethnic targeting, massacres of civilian populations, and gender-based violence.” Moreover, 11 of the nation’s 18 states have experienced life-altering floods, leading to more displacement and less infrastructure and access to humanitarian aid.

Based on the report, food insecurity is rampant and many in the crossfire need basic necessities, including clean water, shelter, medical services, and safety.

Thousands have died, civilians suffer an extreme lack of resources, and over eight million people have been displaced.

There are various humanitarian organizations in need of donations to continue efforts in Sudan. The World Food Program’s Sudan fund combats famine. The UN’s Refugee Agency gives crucial aid such as food, medicine, and clean water. Women and Women International provides food, feminine-essentials, and support to women exposed to sexual violence amid the conflict.