Six Epic Experiences To Make The Most Of Your Revenge Travel Vacation

Revenge typically implies causing pain to atone for a slight — whether real or imagined. But in the case of revenge travel, it’s simply taking back what was lost in the past year and a half.

“The term ‘revenge travel’ encompasses the way people are feeling about taking their first vacation since the onset of the pandemic, eager to get back out into the real world,” explained Jean-Gabriel Duveau, Vice President of Brand at GetYourGuide. “This past year has been difficult, with many unable to travel or do the things they love, therefore we are encouraging people to safely plan their first vacation following the pandemic with GetYourGuide and experience the things they missed the most, or perhaps immerse themselves in an unforgettable activity to leverage new interests they’ve developed while at home.”

Get Your Guide is a platform that houses an infinite number of activities worldwide in one easy-to-search spot. Using their extensive database, they narrowed down some of the activities that would be ideal for revenge travel now or whenever you decide to indulge in your wanderlust ways.

“Destinations such as Hawaii, Atlanta, New York City, St. Thomas, Costa Rica, and Italy are all incredible options for a revenge travel trip,” said Duveau. “Major cities such as New York City, Atlanta and parts of Italy, are perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in arts, culture and a booming culinary scene, while Hawaii, St. Thomas, and Costa Rica are surrounded by beautiful beaches and unmatched outdoor activities – the ultimate revenge relaxation. Whether looking for an international vacation or a destination closer to home, each location on GetYourGuide is filled with authentic, localized experiences for visitors of every age and interest.”

Here are six of the most epic activities to start your revenge travel bucket list.