Photo Credit: Travel Noire
Six Epic Experiences To Make The Most Of Your Revenge Travel Vacation
Revenge typically implies causing pain to atone for a slight — whether real or imagined. But in the case of revenge travel, it’s simply taking back what was lost in the past year and a half.
“The term ‘revenge travel’ encompasses the way people are feeling about taking their first vacation since the onset of the pandemic, eager to get back out into the real world,” explained Jean-Gabriel Duveau, Vice President of Brand at GetYourGuide. “This past year has been difficult, with many unable to travel or do the things they love, therefore we are encouraging people to safely plan their first vacation following the pandemic with GetYourGuide and experience the things they missed the most, or perhaps immerse themselves in an unforgettable activity to leverage new interests they’ve developed while at home.”
Get Your Guide is a platform that houses an infinite number of activities worldwide in one easy-to-search spot. Using their extensive database, they narrowed down some of the activities that would be ideal for revenge travel now or whenever you decide to indulge in your wanderlust ways.
“Destinations such as Hawaii, Atlanta, New York City, St. Thomas, Costa Rica, and Italy are all incredible options for a revenge travel trip,” said Duveau. “Major cities such as New York City, Atlanta and parts of Italy, are perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in arts, culture and a booming culinary scene, while Hawaii, St. Thomas, and Costa Rica are surrounded by beautiful beaches and unmatched outdoor activities – the ultimate revenge relaxation. Whether looking for an international vacation or a destination closer to home, each location on GetYourGuide is filled with authentic, localized experiences for visitors of every age and interest.”
Here are six of the most epic activities to start your revenge travel bucket list.
1. Oahu, Hawaii
Oahu is known for being the site of Pearl Harbor, surfing in the North Shore, and popular tourist magnet Waikiki Beach. But Get Your Guide suggests enjoying something a bit less mainstream as well.
The Hidden Gems of Oahu Tour with North Shore Turtle Snorkeling includes visits to all the landmarks, but also includes some lesser-known treats. The itinerary features stops at Diamond Head, Halona BlowHole, Makapuu Pt. Macadamia Nut Farm, ChinaMan’s Hat, North Shore Shrimp Trucks, North Shore Fruit Stand, Sunset Beach, Turtle Snorkeling, and Dole Pineapple Plantation.
2. Atlanta, United States
Foodies will get a kick out of Inman Park, Atlanta’s first electric trolley neighborhood, which features lavish Victorian-era homes and several award-winning restaurants.
The Modern Southern Food Tour will allow guests to dine on foods like black pepper biscuits with gravy and bacon, smoked chicken wings and boiled peanuts or Gu’s dumplings. After tastings at six locally-owned restaurants, end the evening with a cocktail.
3. New York City, United States
Explore the Big Apple’s architectural elegance while lounging on a 1920’s-style yacht. The tour is hosted by the American Institute of Architects New York Chapter (AIANY) and examines iconic NYC sites like the Woolworth Building, Wall Street’s art deco spires, and the Brooklyn Bridge.
4. St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
If your revenge travel is doubling as a romantic getaway, then you can’t go wrong with St. Thomas, which is equal parts sophistication and just pure chill.
The Charlotte Amalie: Virgin Islands Snorkeling and Boating Tour includes an intimate boat ride to stunning and aptly named Honeymoon Beach and a semi-private tour to Buck Island National Wildlife Refuge to snorkel and swim with turtles. The crystal clear waters beckon.
5. Florence, Italy
As the jewel and capital of Italy’s Tuscan region, Florence is synonymous with Renaissance art and architecture. It’s where you can find Michelangelo’s “David”, Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus”, and The Basilica di Santa Maria del Fiore or Duomo.
Oenophiles will know that Chianti wine produced in the Chianti region lives here as well. Sip on samples at two authentic vineyards while snacking on cheese, bread, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and salami.
6. Costa Rica, Central America
Costa Rica’s rugged terrain and dense forests are an adventurer’s dream. So are rafting and rappelling. Inject your vacay with a dose of adrenaline via an action-packed day of rappelling into a rainforest canyon and whitewater rafting in the Balsa River against the backdrop of the Arenal Volcano. It’s not for the faint of heart.