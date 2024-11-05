A little more than two hours south of Los Angeles is a culinary hub that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. Along with its perfect weather, San Diego has a spectacular dining scene where the chefs swank their creativity while uplifting their local communities using fresh ingredients from farmers in the region.

San Diego’s restaurants take people on a culinary journey around the world. Chefs have created Spanish restaurants, restaurants with influences from the Mediterranean, places with the best Japanese wagyu steaks in the world, and Tijuana-style street tacos.

Get your appetites ready. Here are the ten best restaurants to try while visiting San Diego.

ANIMAE

Inside the stunning ANIMAE is a restaurant where the food is just as delightful as the aesthetic. The world-class steakhouse restaurant is located in the Marina District of San Diego. As the brainchild of celebrity chef and restaurateur Brian Malarkey, ANIMAE is a unique take on a West Coast Steakhouse with Asian culinary influences.

According to the team, ANIMAE is one of the few restaurants in San Diego serving Japan’s finest A5 wagyu beef. It’s considered the highest grade of Japanese wagyu beef and one of the most exclusive in the world.

Area in the city of location : Marina District

Owner : Brian Malarkey

Type of Cuisine : Steakhouse

Menu Spotlight : Wagyu Fried Rice, Braised Short Rib Kare Kare, Tuna Kinilaw, Taiwanese Chicken

Before you go: Reservations can be made online. A 4% surcharge will be added to all guests' checks.

Born And Raised

Michelin Restaurants Guide describes Born & Raised as a place where if Frank Sinatra and Tupac were to meet and break bread, it would likely be at this incredible steakhouse. If you can get in during happy hour, consider yourself lucky because you can taste the delicious food for a cheaper price. If you go during dinner, expect to spend more than $100 per person but it will be worth it and so are the views.

Area in the city of location : Little Italy

Chef : The executive chef is Charleen Sandoval.

Type of Cuisine : American Steakhouse

Menu Spotlight : Aged Ribeye, Steak Tartare, Lamb Loin

Before you go: A 4% surcharge is added to all guest checks. You can book a reservation on Open Table.

Callie

The name Callie is of Greek origin and derives from the Greek word kalos, which means beautiful. Chef Travis Swikard brings the stunning Mediterranean coastline together through food. Callie guests will taste diverse flavors from the Mediterranean coastline, including Greece, Spain, Italy, Morocco, the Middle East, and more.

Chef Swikard also brings it home, putting the farmers, fishermen, and ingredients of his home in Southern California to the forefront as he blends them with Mediterranean flavors.

Area in the city of location : East Village

Owner : Chef Travis Swikard

Type of Cuisine : Mediterranean

Menu Spotlight : Harissa Grilled Lamb Chops, Hummus and Pita Bread, Aleppo Chicken, Turkish Rice Pudding

Before you go: Surcharges of 4% and 20% are added to all guest checks. Reservations are accepted on Open Table.

Campfire

Prepare to set up “camp and dine” with those you love. Campfire celebrates the spirit of its name, where you gather around a fire with your friends and loved ones to break bread and share stories.

Led by Chef Eric Bost, the team draws inspiration from the coasts, forests, mountains, and deserts that make up California’s vibrant and eclectic landscape. The menu boasts an incredible adventure of flavors that will hit all the perfect notes in your belly.

Area in the city of location : Carlsbad Village

Owner : Chef Eric Bost

Type of Cuisine : New American

Menu Spotlight : Ricotta Cavatelli, Porridge Bread, Octopus, S'mores

Before you go: Vegan options are available.

Costa Brava

Inside Costa Brava, people will discover the essence of Spain without leaving San Diego. The restaurant offers an authentic Spanish dining experience, blending traditional and modern Spanish dishes. As you’re transported to Spain through the menu of tapas and paella, the owners didn’t forget to include a delicious menu curated with Spanish wines to pair with your meal.

Area in the city of location : Pacific Beach

Owner : Javier Gonzalez

Type of Cuisine : Spanish

Menu Spotlight : Almejas A La Marinera, steamed clams in Spanish marinara sauce; Caracoles Al Ali-Oli, Escargot in a parsley Ali-Oli sauce; Croquetas de Bacalao, Dry Codfish Croquettes

Before you go: The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Reservations can be made online.

Ed Fernandez

Ed Fernandez offers a comfortable establishment in South San Diego. Locals bring their friends to show off just how significant food is in San Diego. Ed Fernandez has a reputation in town as the best place for birria in all of San Diego. Its mouth-watering birria is a slow-cooked beef stew flavored with chiles and spices, but according to the owners, the essential ingredients are passion and love.

Area in the city of location : South San Diego

Owners : Miguel Angel and Jorge Fernandez

Type of Cuisine : Mexican, Tijuana-style Birria

Menu Spotlight : Birria tacos.

Before you go: The restaurant is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Juniper And Ivy

Owner Michael Rosen decided it was time to start a serious conversation about food, wine, and local ingredients and what they are capable of when treated with passion, precision, and inventiveness. He jumped on the opportunity when he came across an abandoned warehouse in San Diego’s Little Italy. What started as a love letter to San Diego, food, and wine is now a destination for fine dining on the West Coast.

Area in the city of location: Little Italy

Owner : Michael Rosen

Type of Cuisine : New American Fare

Menu Spotlight : Carne Cruda Asada Toast, Yellowtail Tostada, Ahi Tuna Wellington, Gnocchi

Before you go: The menu constantly rotates to highlight the freshest, most seasonal ingredients. Vegan dishes are available.

Oscar’s Mexican Seafood

Oscar’s Mexican Seafood is the go-to spot for Mexican-style seafood in Southern California. With a few locations across San Diego, one thing remains consistent: the creativity and flavors of the tacos will have you craving more. The Mexican seafood delights will give your tastebuds an explosive and flavorful experience that highlights San Diego’s oceanic fare.

Area in the city of location : Various

Owner : Juan Bernardo Montes de Oca

Type of Cuisine : Mexican

Menu Spotlight : Ceviche, Surf and Turf Taco, Smoked Fish Taco, Octopus Taco

Before you go: There are three locations. Happy Hour is available in-store only from Monday through Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Battered fish tacos are available for $1.99 during happy hour.

Valle

Located on the oceanfront on the coast of Oceanside, Valle offers guests a taste of contemporary Mexican cuisine. Led by Chef Roberto Alcocer, Valle was awarded a Michelin Star for its impeccably executed tasting menus showcasing the best of California produce and a robust wine list of producers hailing from Northern Mexico – including bottles from Chef Roberto’s own winery.

Valle is authentic and approachable. It offers oceanfront views of the iconic Oceanside Pier and a warm atmosphere while still providing guests with an elevated, one-of-a-kind culinary homage to Baja.

Area in the city of location : Oceanside

Owner : Chef Roberto Alcocer

Type of Cuisine : Authentic Baja Cuisine

Menu Spotlight : Wagyu Picaña, Pescado 7 Mares (Catch of the day), Carne Asada Taco

Before you go: The restaurant is closed on Mondays. Reservations are available online.

Las Cuatro Milpas

If you’re looking for an authentic taco experience, visit San Diego’s oldest Mexican restaurant, Las Cuatro Milpas. The iconic spot here in San Diego is an unpretentious place that makes everyone feel like they have a seat at the table from the moment they walk in. Visitors will be served homemade traditional Mexican food that will make you feel like you’re eating in someone’s mother’s kitchen. The lines are long at this beloved restaurant, but it’s worth waiting.

Photo credit: Krisztian Tabori

Area in the city of location : Logan Heights

Owner : Sofia Estudillo

Type of Cuisine : Mexican

Menu Spotlight : Breakfast Burrito, Tamales, Tacos with homemade tortillas

Before you go: Cash only and parking is challenging. Doesn't accept reservations.

San Diego has a diverse range of restaurants that offer people entertaining and flavorful nights out in town. It has more than 40 Michelin restaurants and a ton of mom-and-pop restaurants that also deserve an award. As one of the sunniest cities in America, there’s also no shortage of warmth and shine in San Diego restaurants.