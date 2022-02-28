Rapper Young Thug Offers Help To Africans Stranded In Ukraine Amidst The Current Violent Conflict In Eastern Europe

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing enormous concern throughout the world, as clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops intensify, leaving hundreds of dead and thousands of wounded and refugees. More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last week, according to the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR. Among the refugees are African students, who are trying to leave the country, but face problems leaving Ukraine, according to a Reuters report. This desperate situation of African students who are in the middle of the conflict caught the attention of rapper Young Thug who, through Instagram posts, is volunteering to help these Africans get out of Ukraine as soon as possible.

“If some of my rap brothers are in I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine however I can sense [sic] they not letting us pass,” rapper Young Thug wrote. “Whoever holds the info for these movements please contact me ASAP I’m ready.”

Young Thug Instagram Account

The message gained support from fellow rappers like Strick and Gunna. Strick propped up Thugger’s message on his own IG Stories, calling his friend a “true leader,” while Gunna used the opportunity to share that he’s “Pushing 🅿️eace.”

“This needs to be Shared more! I’m with you slime!” Strick wrote. “Proud of you brother. Always been a true leader! PURE. King Spida to the rescue!”

As Reuters reported, there have also been reports of Ukrainian security officials preventing Africans from riding buses and trains to the border.

The Nigerian government has condemned the treatment of thousands of its students and citizens fleeing the war in Ukraine, emphasizing that they are facing discrimination by security officials and being denied entry into Poland.

The Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, said on Monday: “All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under UN convention and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference,” citing reports that Ukrainian police had obstructed Nigerians, The Guardian reported.

“From video evidence, first-hand reports, and from those in contact with … Nigerian consular officials, there have been unfortunate reports of Ukrainian police and security personnel refusing to allow Nigerians to board buses and trains heading towards Ukraine-Poland border,” he said.

“One group of Nigerian students having been repeatedly refused entry into Poland have concluded they have no choice but to travel again across Ukraine and attempt to exit the country via the border with Hungary.”