5 Notable Lakes in Georgia To Check Out On Your Visit

Georgia is known for its acres of untouched nature. There are 31 lakes in Georgia, including noteworthy Lake Lanier, scattered across the Southern and Northern side of the state. The state is a hot summer destination to visit if you are up for lakeside activities.

Speedboating, kayaking, paddle-boarding, and canoeing are some included water activities that are fun to do in a subtropical climate similar to Georgia’s weather. Here are 5 beautiful lakes in Georgia that you must try to visit if you are ever in the Peach state.

