Possibly surprising to some, J.D. Power’s 2024 North American Hotel Satisfaction Index ranked Marriott’s The Luxury Collection as the best luxury hotel chain regarding guest satisfaction.

The Luxury Collection topped its category with a total score of 772 out of 1,000. The Ritz-Carlton came in a close second with a 769. The third best for satisfaction is the Waldorf Astoria, and the fourth is the Four Seasons. In addition to The Luxury Collection, Marriott also owns JW Marriott, which is ranked ninth on the list of 12 luxury hotel brands.

The Luxury Collection comprises 104 global stays. The brand is home to Prince de Galles in Paris, Solaz in Los Cabos, and the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, to name a few.

Guest satisfaction was determined by the hotel brands’ comparative performance in six categories. The factors were an accommodation’s rentable rooms, communications and connectivity, and hotel facility. The index also ranked a place based on its food and beverage, staff service, and value for price.

Besides The Luxury Collection, What Other Hotel Chains Stood Out For Their Guest Satisfaction?

This year’s index is J.D. Power’s 28th annual guest satisfaction report. The company claims almost 40,000 guest responses were collected between May 2023 and May 2024. Overall, 103 hotel brands were included, divided into nine category types.

Margaritaville Hotels And Resorts was ranked highest in the upper upscale category for a second consecutive year. Travelers consider Microtel by Wyndham the best economy stay, also for the second consecutive year.

“With post-pandemic travel prices still elevated, it is not surprising that hotel guests say they are taking fewer trips, on average,” noted Andrea Stokes, hospitality practice lead at J.D. Power. “Yet, those hotel guests are staying longer on their trips. And this puts a real focus on the hotel property for everything from room cleanliness and facilities maintenance to interactions with front desk personnel. Ultimately, traveler expectations have increased along with hotel room rates, and when hotels do not meet or exceed those expectations, the perception of value for money declines.”