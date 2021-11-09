Your Guide To Loíza, Puerto Rico – The Town Where African Culture Prevails

Loíza is a town located on the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico, just east of Carolina. However, what makes the town so notable is the tremendous infusion of African culture — and the pride in which they take in their African roots.

Puerto Rico’s unique culture is infused with Spanish, Taino, and strong African roots, which have influenced the traditions, cuisine, and experiences found on the Island. The Island’s rich Afro-Puerto Rican heritage can still be found in Loíza – a few minutes outside the city of San Juan.

Known as “El Pueblo de la Cacica,” Loíza has become a center for African-inspired traditions, music, art and dance.

There are several beaches just off the coastline of Loíza. Playa la Posita is a nice family-friendly beach with calming waters the whole family can enjoy. A bit further down is Playa Aviones, named after the airplanes that are often seen and heard flying overhead. This beautiful stretch of beach livens up once the surfers and waves start coming out.

Cuisine: Many popular Puerto Rican dishes date back to African influences, including the well-known mofongo – made of deep-fried green plantains; bacalaitos – deep-fried codfish fritters; and pasteles – a traditional Puerto Rican dish made of masa (or dough), stuffed with meat and wrapped up in a banana leaf, yum! Looking to try one of these savory dishes? El Burén de Lula, recognized by James Beard, is a small and immensely popular eatery for traditional Puerto Rican cuisine with an African twist. Another popular spot in Loíza is El Parrilla, a 60-year-old restaurant that serves creole flavored seafood and Puerto Rican mud crabs.

Culture (Dance/Music): One of the most breathtaking demonstrations of Afro-Puerto Rican heritage is the Bomba; a rhythm played by two or more drums guided by the dancer’s feet. There are many places on the Island where you can learn this Puerto Rican tradition and immerse yourself in a complete cultural experience, including Don Rafael Cepeda School of Bomba and Plena.

All year-round, you can hear and feel Puerto Rico’s energetic and vibrant culture through music, dance, rhythm, and cuisine rooting from the Afro-Caribbean influences.

Recently, we had a chance to speak with Daniel Lind-Ramos, an artist based in Loíza, about some things visitors can do to properly engage with the Afro-Caribbean culture there.