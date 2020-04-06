Swaziland
Did You Know That These 12 Countries Have More Than One Capital? Abidjan , Africa , Asia , Colombo , Dar es Salaam , Europe , Benin , Bolivia , Chile , Santiago , Chile , Prague , Czech Republic , Malaysia , Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia , La Paz , Mexico , South Africa , Cape Town , South Africa , Sri Lanka , Swaziland , Tanzania , The Netherlands , Amsterdam , The Netherlands , montenegro , south america , Valparaiso Not Just Markle...Black Royals From Around The World Africa , Caribbean , Europe , Guadeloupe , Austria , Ethiopia , Panama , Swaziland , Uganda , United Kingdom , London , United Kingdom , Washington D.C. , United States , Monaco , united states