Here's How to Win A Chance to Stay At Italy's Famous L'Andana Hotel & Get $5,000

The L’Andana Hotel in Italy has a long and storied history. Located in the 500-hectare La Badiola Estate in the Tuscany Region, the hotel as we know it was first established in 2004 by world-famous chef Alain Ducasse, who collaborated with the Moretti family of hoteliers to create the L’Andana Resort.

And now, Hotels.com is giving people a chance to win a five-night stay at the resort, plus $5,000 to spend any way they like.

“Everyone’s favorite wealthy AF family of cutthroat schemers is returning for a highly anticipated third season this Sunday and we can’t wait to watch the siblings continue to plot to secure the keys to the family company and fortune,” reads the description on the competition’s website. “In honor of the premiere, one lucky traveler will be “grandfathered inn” to our Hotels.com inheritance, which includes a five-night trip to L’Andana in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy and a $5,000 inheritance* to spend on travel, room service, or whatever else you decide to blow your fortune on.”

The competition is a cross-promotion with the hit HBO series “Succession,” which is enjoying its third season premiere.

To enter the competition, contestants must detail why they deserve to win in 300 words or less, and must be at least 21 years of age or older at the time of the entry. You have until October 17th to get your entries in, so start writing now. If you win, you have to book the trip by December 20, 2021, and complete the trip by October 31, 2022.

With 33 guestrooms, two outdoor pools and an indoor pool, plus on-site restaurants and tennis courts, the L’Andana Hotel embodies the very definition of Italian luxury. If you don’t win the competition, you can book a stay at the resort beginning at $300 a night.

