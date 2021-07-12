8 Interesting Facts About São Tomé and Principe

The country São Tomé and Príncipe is made up of two archipelago islands just off the western coast of Central Africa. The two islands are called São Tomé and Príncipe respectively and combined have a population of almost 202,000 people.

The population is split between roughly 194,000 people on the island of São Tomé and just over 8,000 on the island of Principe. It is the second-smallest African country after the Seychelles, which has a population of less than 100,000.