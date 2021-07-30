The Top 7 Luxury Hotels In Dubai For A '7-Star' Vacation

For whatever snark and joking may exist about traveling in the United Arab Emirates, the hotels in Dubai are so notoriously luxurious that many promise what’s known as a “7-Star” experience. One of the hotels on this list, in fact, has actually earned those coveted seven stars, meaning it’s the top of all the top hotels.

With travel restrictions slowly but surely being eased, Dubai continues to look like an attractive option for cabin fever-suffering travelers. And if you’ve got your coins saved, these seven luxury hotels in Dubai will provide you with a true 7-star experience.