We are in an era where solo living is becoming increasingly common. As a result, the hospitality industry is adapting to cater to a growing demographic of single travelers and individuals seeking solitude. The latest innovation in this space comes from New York’s Walker Hotel Tribeca. As reported by CNN, the hotel has introduced Self-Love Pods. The Self-Love Pod is a concept that redefines the traditional romantic getaway for the solo traveler.

Get To Know The Self-Love Pods

The travel sector has seen a surge in solo travel bookings, particularly post-Covid. According to Booking.com, pre-pandemic, only 14% of travelers planned solo trips. However, by mid-2021, this number had almost doubled to 23%. Now, the hospitality industry is taking note. The Walker Hotel Tribeca’s Self-Love Pod” offer, launched in September to coincide with Sexual Health Awareness Month, is a prime example of how hotels cater to this new market.

The Self-Love Pod is a package of luxurious add-ons to the hotel’s existing rooms, designed to enhance the solo traveler’s experience of self-discovery and relaxation. On top of that, the hotel encourages its guests to “re-explore their own sexuality” during their stay. The package includes:

A Recess adaptogen drink for de-stressing and reenergizing

Perfume oil and fancy soap from the skincare brand Fablerune

A journal from personal growth brand Grow Into

Curated self-love-focused meditations from Cacti Wellness

A free pass to the Othership sauna in the Flatiron district

An egg-shaped personal massager from sexual wellness brand Maude

With rates starting at $350 per night, this package targets the upscale solo traveler market. Beyond the luxury and indulgence, the kind of ‘me time’ promoted by these self-love packages positively affects physical and mental health, including stress relief, improved mood, better sleep, and even boosted immunity. As society continues to evolve and more people embrace solo living, we can expect to see further innovations in the hospitality and wellness industries catering to this demographic.