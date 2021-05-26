Meet The HBCU Grad Running One Of Disney World’s Most Popular Parks

Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is home to some of the most iconic attractions and experiences, including Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Stars Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on the land of Batuu, and Slinky Dog Dash in Toy Story Land. The theme park, spanning 135 acres in size is run by HBCU grad Kenny Person, who has been with the company for more than 30 years.

“The growth that I’ve had with this company […] and the opportunities that I’ve been given has been overwhelming,” the Alcorn State University alum told travel Noire during an interview.

Person, who leads a team in charge of some of the most sought-out experiences, including the Droid Depot and the Alien Swirling Saucers, says he goes into his day thinking about the value he can add to the company and guest experiences.

Photo Credit: Parker Diakite

Person says some of the first things a guest will experience on the planet of Batuu is the entertainment and characters on top of buildings while heading to the two signature attractions: Star Wars Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon. Once you leave the planet and head into Earth, he says there’s the hidden gem of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which recently opened in 2020.

Photo Credit: Kent Phillips

What’s important for Person is an experience geared to all ages and guests who may not be super fans of certain characters and storylines. A great option for what Person calls “casual fans” is the food experience inside Hollywood Studios.

“The Tune-In Lounge at Primetime Cafe is a great experience where you’re able to come in and have the serves create a story that is themed around family. The cast members really bring you into the story,” says Person, who says Hollywood Studios is home to the best food at Walt Disney World in Florida. ” Primetime cafe is another good one where you have the Peanut Butter and Jelly milkshake.”

He adds, “I ask myself every day I leave, ‘did I add value to the company and the guest experience?’ and every day I can say ‘I done just that.’ “