Singer-actress Halle Bailey has been sharing her favorite destinations, traveling as a new mom, and turning dream vacations into reality.

The Little Mermaid star recently told PEOPLE that filming the Disney hit in London had a significant impact on her. She recalled living there for nearly a year and said, “London will always have a special place in my heart. I feel like that’s my second home.”

Other destinations the starlet reportedly likes are the Maldives and Cabo. In an interview with Hello Beautiful, the 24-year-old said her 9-month-old son Halo is her favorite travel essential. Bailey added that Clorox wipes and her skincare products were her other necessities.

“He loves traveling. He’s been on airplanes ever since he was really, really small, just because of the nature of my work,” she said of Halo, whom she shares with YouTuber and rapper DDG. “I’m so hands-on, I just want him to come with me everywhere when I do have to work. So he’s used to being on a plane.”

Halle Bailey Dishes More On Travel And Turning Group Chat Plans Into Reality

The singer’s latest brand collaboration is a combo with Chase and Marriott Bonvoy. The Bold Chat Court contest will help 10 winners turn their dream vacations into reality. Marriott Bonvoy will award them 500,000 points, allowing them to use the points globally at participating hotels with the brand’s new Bold Credit Card from Chase.

The new Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card has no annual fee. One of its most enticing perks is its “travel now, pay later” feature, which allows cardmembers to distribute travel purchases over several months without interest.

“Travel has always been a source of immense joy for me, especially when shared with friends and loved ones but planning those trips and actually making them happen can be so challenging,” Bailey said in a press release. “There’s something really special about exploring new places, trying new foods and learning about different cultures and music, which is why I’m thrilled to partner with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card from Chase to extend my passion for travel to others and help get some trips out of the chat!”