Global Entry Testing Virtual Renewal Interviews Over Zoom

Great news for travelers hoping to take some hassle out of the airport experience. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is testing a pilot program that will allow Global Entry members to schedule a remote interview over Zoom for renewals rather than in-person at the airport or another enrollment center.

Currently, the Zoom option is only available to eligible Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) members but will eventually be extended to NEXUS, FAST, and SENTRI members through a phased approach.

Global Entry members can initiate the renewal process up to a year before the expiration. After applying and receiving conditional approval, applicants can select “Scheduling Your Remote Interview” from their TTP dashboard. Eligible applicants are required to have fingerprints on file from a previous application, a photo taken within the last 10 years on the account, their passport and valid driver’s license or other proof of residency.

“CBP has readily adapted its operations to secure and facilitate lawful travel throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said William A. Ferrara, Executive Assistant Commissioner of the CBP Office of Field Operations. “The remote interview pilot will add convenience for TTP applicants, while allowing CBP to meet the high demand for membership in Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, and FAST.”

You may also be one of the lucky ones who can skip the interview altogether. A spokesperson told Thrifty Traveler that “a significant percentage of Trusted Traveler Program member renewals” can be automatically approved.

Global Entry has come in clutch for travelers trying to get through the airport faster. It allows US citizens, legal residents of the US, and citizens of select countries expedited service at customs and immigration when entering the U.S. It also comes with TSA PreCheck for a quicker airport security process, eliminating the wait in seemingly endless lines. Membership is valid for five years and costs $100, although that may soon increase.