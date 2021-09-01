7 Great Ideas To Turn A Basic Camping Trip Into Glamping

Glamping (a portmanteau of “glam” and “camping”) has become the newest, and hottest, way to vacation. Thanks to the pandemic changing the way we enjoy our vacations, people have been forced to get creative with things.

According to Forbes, that creativity extends to the glamping trend. For those of us who aren’t used to “roughing it” in Mother Nature, or who don’t have the appropriate camping gear to do so, glamping makes it easy for people to enjoy the Great Outdoors without sacrificing access to luxurious amenities.

“It’s camping for those used to luxury hotels, or the majority of Americans who simply don’t own camping gear. It’s always in the great outdoors and almost always in the most coveted and beautiful natural destinations,” reported the outlet. “You have your own private space, plus resort-like amenities, lots of activities, and when it comes to food, in most cases, you can order it, or you cook it – without going into a restaurant (or, if you don’t care, you can often also go into a restaurant).”

In other words, if you want to make sure you actually have running water and a shower instead of smelling like what the bears left behind the night before, glamping is just the way to go.

Many people think that it’s expensive. But believe it or not, glamping doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. We’ve come up with this list of 7 great ideas to make the ordinary extraordinary.

The next time you want to jazz up your camping experience, consider these tips and tricks to give your camping that much-needed glam experience, whether you’re camping in your own backyard or you’re roughing it in one of the nation’s great national parks (yes, they offer the option!). You definitely won’t regret giving it a try, even just once.