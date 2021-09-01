Photo Credit: Canva
7 Great Ideas To Turn A Basic Camping Trip Into Glamping
Glamping (a portmanteau of “glam” and “camping”) has become the newest, and hottest, way to vacation. Thanks to the pandemic changing the way we enjoy our vacations, people have been forced to get creative with things.
According to Forbes, that creativity extends to the glamping trend. For those of us who aren’t used to “roughing it” in Mother Nature, or who don’t have the appropriate camping gear to do so, glamping makes it easy for people to enjoy the Great Outdoors without sacrificing access to luxurious amenities.
“It’s camping for those used to luxury hotels, or the majority of Americans who simply don’t own camping gear. It’s always in the great outdoors and almost always in the most coveted and beautiful natural destinations,” reported the outlet. “You have your own private space, plus resort-like amenities, lots of activities, and when it comes to food, in most cases, you can order it, or you cook it – without going into a restaurant (or, if you don’t care, you can often also go into a restaurant).”
In other words, if you want to make sure you actually have running water and a shower instead of smelling like what the bears left behind the night before, glamping is just the way to go.
Many people think that it’s expensive. But believe it or not, glamping doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. We’ve come up with this list of 7 great ideas to make the ordinary extraordinary.
The next time you want to jazz up your camping experience, consider these tips and tricks to give your camping that much-needed glam experience, whether you’re camping in your own backyard or you’re roughing it in one of the nation’s great national parks (yes, they offer the option!). You definitely won’t regret giving it a try, even just once.
Bring a Portable Fire Pit
Portable fire pits are a must-have for a proper glamping experience. Nobody’s trying to rub two sticks together to cook some leaves! All you’ll need is a propane tank and an easy-to-carry fire pit like this one from Camplux, which is a real steal at $129.99.
(Bonus: if you live in an area where the power goes out, and you can’t use your electric stove, this is a great backup.)
A Luxury Tent (or a Yurt) is a Must-Have
Gone are the days when people tossed a piece of canvas over a rope tied between two trees.
This four-season yurt can easily accommodate a family of four without having to worry about waking up to find creepy crawlers in your tent. (It’s over $500, though, so you’ll have to save your coins before buying it.)
Tin Can Lanterns!
Tin can lanterns don’t just look good — they’re essential for some much-needed light during your glamping experience. And the best part: they’re really inexpensive, too!
Waterproof Tablecloths
These aren’t your grandma’s waterproof tablecloths. Decorative, yet functional, all-weather tablecloths are essential to keep your food separate from the ground. (You’ve already gone through all the trouble of bringing along a portable fire pit…why cheap out on a tablecloth?)
Suitcase Table
Now that you have the tablecloth, you’re definitely going to need a table that will serve a two-in-one function. Why not try this suitcase table?
Twinkle Lights
Looking for a little bit of extra lighting to stand out so someone can find you if things go wrong? Consider these portable twinkle lights, which give just the right amount of light without becoming annoying.
Waterproof Bed Set
No glamping experience is complete without this full-service bed set, which includes an air mattress, waterproof comforter and sheet set, and pillows.