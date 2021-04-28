Get Paid $3,000 Just By Taking More Coffee Breaks

Now you can get your caffeine fix and get paid $3,000 on the side. We say that’s a win-win.

Austin-based coffee company Chameleon Cold-Brew launched its “ultimate coffee break” competition to encourage coffee lovers to enjoy multiple breaks throughout the day. The company announced that it’s giving two people an opportunity to win $3000 just for committing to breaking up their daily routine with some short coffee breaks.

As an extra incentive, they will also be throwing in 10 cases of Chameleon Organic Cold-Brew to ensure that you’re well stocked up while taking a breather.

“We wanted to remind those at home to take coffee breaks the way they’re meant to be taken – often,” Leo Aizpuru, director of brand marketing for Chameleon Organic Coffee, shared in a statement. “Finding work-life balance has been very challenging this year, so our goal is to encourage people to step away from their to-do lists for a few more minutes each day to get the boost they need.”

A break may be needed now more than ever. Since the beginning of the pandemic, employment has shifted to remote work for many and reports show that this new setup makes it even more difficult for people to disconnect from the daily grind. Coffee breaks provide several benefits including lower stress levels, increased focus, and enhanced productivity. It’s not just an activity limited to mornings either but rather throughout the day.

To be in the running for these paid breaks, simply fill out the form on Chameleon Cold-Brew’s website with your name and email address. The contest is open to legal residents of the United States who are over 18. Other conditions and terms apply. No purchase is necessary. Submissions will be accepted from now until May 31st. It’s really all just that simple. So, why not get paid to kick back for a few?

Find out more information here.