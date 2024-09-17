Travel is an international pleasure that transcends location and culture. Although distinct struggles apply to different types of travelers and people, most still find a way to explore the world. Much of the discourse surrounding the struggles of certain genders while traveling has been met with safety guides and deeper research into how travelers think. Racial and gender minorities are sometimes considered in the travel industry, but the disparity still exists. There is much to learn about the way identity impacts travel. Gender and travel have been popular subjects and one study has given more insight into how the two relate.

Exploring The Relationship Between Gender And Travel

Urban Sanden/Unsplash

Global Rescue is the company that conducted a survey that has helped to highlight travel trends related to gender. The company provides medical evacuation, security evacuation, and crisis response services. In addition to its member-based travel services, Global Rescue also reports on destinations and events globally. Members can access advisory services and now, the 411 on traveler trends.

The company released its Global Rescue Summer 2024 Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey. This survey, named “Dream Destinations Survey: Women Want Landscapes, Men Want Adventure” provides an inside look into the minds of travelers.

The Findings Of The Survey

The survey revealed some of the differences in the outlooks of men and women who are traveling. According to the survey, which assessed travelers’ responses between July 9 through 13 this year, the most important factors of travel varied significantly. The responses of over 1,100 members (both current and former) confirmed that 37 percent of female travelers prioritized scenic features over anything else. Conversely, male travelers most value adventure activities, according to another 37 percent of respondents.

Another finding was that women were more inclined to consider cultural experiences during or while planning their travel. An estimated 15 percent of women travelers considered the importance of learning and engaging with local customs, language, and dress. Men, on the other hand, seemed less concerned in general with cultural aspects during travel. Global Rescue’s study found that men ranked landscapes to be the next important factor. This was highlighted by 33 percent of them prioritizing landscapes. Around 10 percent of male respondents considered the cultural diversity of a place.

What Does This Survey Mean For Travelers?

These considerations point to a marked difference in the outlooks of different genders. Although this survey can not be considered a holistic outlook on all types of travelers, it is a start. Surveys like this provide a snapshot of the forever-evolving travel industry and the desires of those who navigate it. As Dan Richards, CEO of The Global Rescue Companies, stated, “The survey results highlight the importance of landscapes and adventure in travel choices but it also underscores the evolving dynamics of traveler preferences.”

The most popular factors for travel can change quickly. But knowing about them can help people to get out of their comfort zones. Richards adds, “As more women engage in adventure sports and explore remote destinations, we may see a shift in these preferences in the future.”