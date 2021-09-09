Photo Credit: Sheree Mitchell
Flight Deals: Fly To These Countries For Less Than $350 Round-Trip This October
You can always count on us to find great flight deals.
If you’re planning your next trip, we have compiled a list of countries to fly to for less than $350 round-trip this upcoming October.
You don’t want to miss out on these amazing flight deals.
Editor’s Note: Please check all updated travel advisories and adhere to all testing requirements and mask mandates, if you decide to travel this fall.
1. Barranquilla, Colombia
Cartagena isn’t the only place to find Caribbean culture in Colombia. You can also experience beaches and vibrant nightlife in Colombia’s fourth-largest city: Barranquilla.
Located on the Caribbean Sea and Magdalena River, Barranquilla woos visitors with its charming neighborhoods, shopping, and local food staples such as coconut rice and arepas.
You can experience all of Barranquilla’s vibrant culture for less than $200 round-trip, according to Skyscanner.
The cheapest option leaves Fort Lauderdale for $109 on Spirit Airlines. Use dates Oct.18 through. Oct. 17 as your travel dates.
2. Oranjestad, Aruba
The Caribbean can be a risky choice in October as it’s technically still hurricane season, but Aruba sits south of the hurricane belt – which means directs hits from hurricanes are rare.
There’s a ton to indulge in during your time in Aruba, including sightseeing at Arikok National Park, shopping, and scuba diving.
For October, Aruba is a good trip to take with friends as they are plenty of flight deals from various cities, including Atlanta, Washington, DC, Chicago, and Philly, according to Skyscanner.
The cheapest option leaves from New York City. Use travel dates Oct. 2 through Oct. 16 for a round-trip flight priced at $179 on Spirit Airlines.
3. Madrid, Spain
Madrid is a bustling, colorful and vibrant city and what makes it even better is that October is the perfect time to go – especially for you foodies.
While the outside transforms to beautiful fall colors, what you will fill your bellies with on the inside is why October is the perfect month to experience Madrid.
As the temperature transitions from hot to cool, visiting in October means that warm stews and braised meats will be back on the menu.
There are a ton of options to Madrid for less than $320 round-trip, according to Skyscanner, but you can go even lower if you’re leaving from New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and San Francisco.
4. Zagreb, Croatia
It’s not every day that you will find a fare this low to Croatia, so you don’t want to miss out.
As the capital of Croatia, it’s known for its stunning architecture, museums, and views.
What’s great about Croatia is that it’s a city made for walking, so every corner you turn will be full of its iconic scenery.
Those of you leaving Washington, DC, San Francisco, and Chicago have the best flight options as all three cities have round-trip flights for less than $350, according to Skyscanner.
5. Lisbon, Portugal
You read that right.
You can get to Lisbon for as low as $327 this October, according to Skyscanner.
As the charming capital city of Portugal and one of the oldest capitals in Europe, the coastal city boasts 290 days of sunshine a year and is known for its hospitality and the family-friendly way it welcomes visitors.
Use Oct. 1 through Oct. 17 as your travel dates. AirEuropa has a flight from New York City for $329 round-trip with a layover in Madrid.