Flight Deal: French Bee To Offer Flights To Paris From LA Beginning At $327

Flights to Paris for $321? This is what French Bee, a low-cost French airline, is offering on flights departing from Los Angeles to the City of Lights. The company started its West Coast presence with the launch of a Los Angeles route to Paris-Orly though its first flight debuted on April 30th, 2022. French Bee is operating three weekly nonstop flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Paris-Orly International Airport (ORY).

As the newest and most affordable carrier, French Bee is providing its customers with a fleet of five Airbus A350 aircrafts. Each of them offers 411 seats. The airline has four A350-900 and one A350-1000 aircraft, optimized for long flights like the 5652-mile trip from Los Angeles.

The Paris flights from Los Angeles are the third U.S. route for French bee. The airline’s other U.S. routes are from San Francisco (SFO) and New York (Newark; EWR). The airline gives a number of flights per week from New York, San Francisco and now Los Angeles to Paris.

“Following the success of our Newark launch and relaunch of San Francisco, we are enthusiastic to debut Los Angeles as our third U.S. route to Paris and continue our rapid U.S. expansion,” says Marc Rochet, President at French Bee. “We understand price is a top factor for customers planning international travel following the pandemic and are pleased to offer superior in-flight comfort with our newest Airbus A350-900, which is one of the world’s most fuel-efficient and modern aircrafts in the long-haul market right now.”

With 411 seats, the aircraft offers two classes. All leather seats include adjustable headrests, USB and electrical ports, headphone plugs, and unlimited in-flight entertainment on extra-large HD touch screens.

French Bee’s Los Angeles (LAX) —> Paris-Orly (ORY) route includes:

● Starting Price: Introductory fares start at $ 321 one-way for Basic Economy and $679 one-way for Premium Economy from Los Angeles to Paris

● When: Operating four times weekly on Monday, Thursday and Saturday in April, increasing up to six times weekly starting in July 2022

● Outbound Flight: Departure from LAX at 7:45 pm with arrival at ORY the following day at 3:35 pm – 6:35 am PST

● Return: Departure from ORY at 2:50 pm for arrival at LAX at 5:15 pm

● Flight Duration: 11 hours and 45 minutes from LAX to ORY