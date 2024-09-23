Disney Cruise Line’s (DCL) newest port on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas is more than what meets the eye. Beyond the sun, powdery pink sand, and crystal clear blue waters that make for the perfect beach day, Bahamian culture is what takes center stage at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Castaway Cay draws inspiration from a fictional 1920s shipwreck, while Disney Lookout Cay celebrates a real place and people. This 900-acre tropical escape highlights Bahamian culture and natural beauty in its authentic form.

“It’s a one-of-kind destination,” Joey Gaskins, Public Affairs Director of the Bahamas and Caribbean for DCL, tells Travel Noire. “I can’t think of another destination in the Bahamas that so wraps in Bahamian artistry and creativity.”

Eleuthera is an incredibly stunning thin island in the Bahamas archipelago. Located about 50 miles east of Nassau, it boasts natural beauty, especially its pink sand. Disney Imagineers used Eleuthera’s innate landscape as the starting point for the designs throughout the destination. When guests disembark their DCL ship, they are immediately welcomed into Eleuthera’s motif. Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point has a blush-sand shoreline and blue waters that glisten brighter in the sun.

Kent Phillips / Disney

A Celebration Of Bahamian Culture

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse celebrates Bahamian culture in a way that DCL hasn’t done before. Bahamian art, music, and lifestyle are woven into the immersive experiences and adventures available at Disney Lookout Cay. Disney commissioned eight local Bahamian artists to create paintings, sculptures, tilework, and other works of art.

“As an artist and someone that lives in Eleuthera […] I really wanted to showcase what my island offers,” says Artist Edrin Symonette, whose sculptures and paintings at Dinsey Lookout Cay were inspired by nature. “Eleuthera is known for three things. The Glass Window Bridge, pink sand beaches, and some of the sweetest pineapples that you will possibly eat in your life.”

DCL guests can participate in a lively Junkanoo led by a local Junkanoo group. A Junkanoo is a Bahamian cultural celebration with dancing, drums, and colorful costumes that originated in the 17th century as a masquerade. A “Sights and Sounds of Junkanoo” family workshop is available for guests to learn about Junkanoo traditions and crafts from local artisans.

Of course, there’s no better way to explore than with your taste buds. Cruisers can enjoy Bahamian-inspired dishes like plantains, jambalaya, pigeon peas and rice, and lime-marinated grilled snapper at True-True, True-True Too BBQ, or the adults-only Serenity Bay BBQ.

Junkanoo-inspired backdrops featuring iconic Disney characters offer the perfect photo spot for guests at Disney Lookout Cay on Eleuthera in The Bahamas.

Junkanoo-inspired backdrop. Kent Phillips / Disney

Other Amenities For Guests

There’s something for everyone to do at Disney Lookout Cay, no matter their age or activity level. There is snorkeling and a nature trail for walking or biking. Rush Out and Gush Out Water Play is for guests of all ages. Serenity Bay is an adults-only area where cruisers 18 and over can relax by the water in shaded seating. Cabanas are available for rent to accommodate your travel party with walkway beach access.

There are four bars: Bow and Ribbon, Watering Hole Bar, Reed and Wreck Bar, and Blue Hole Bar. Sensational Smoothies serves tasty frozen specialty drinks to keep cool.

Kent Phillips / Disney

Bahamian artists have original artwork for purchase at the Treasures of Eleuthera. Disney T’ings has clothes and accessories by local fashion designer Theodore Elyett.

“For more than 25 years, we have partnered with The Bahamian community to introduce countless families to this beautiful island nation,” Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line, says. “With the addition of Disney Lookout Cay, we are offering a brand-new way for our guests to experience the stunning beauty, beloved traditions, and colorful artistry of The Bahamas with a special touch of Disney magic.”

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is a featured port of call on various sailings to the Bahamas and Caribbean aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy.