This weekend, Indianapolis will rally behind its online Black-owned businesses at a family-friendly affair promising to get people outside and gathering IRL.

Daptoberfest is a free-to-attend event taking place Saturday, October 24, at Warren Central High School. From 4 to 10 p.m., attendees of the community shindig will get to enjoy live music from local musicians, food vendors, a homecoming court presentation, and an HBCU-style drumline battle. Foosie Thirty-One, Kyndl, Kiella Squires, Ali Cheri, Sir Texas, and Seline Fire are all hitting the stage. Moreover, the food and drink vendors scheduled to be on the grounds include Chef Manda’s Bakery, Big Mike’s Barbeque, and Londo’s Flameade, among many others.

What Makes Daptoberfest Indianapolis Special?

Celebrating its sixth edition this year, Daptoberfest primes attendees to expect an evening of “cuisine noir, ebony entrepreneurs, unapologetic authenticity, and soulful sounds.”

The festival specifically aims to highlight Black-owned businesses without brick-and-mortar locations. That said, the PMPHASE Vendor Marketplace will include Black, minority, and/or women-owned businesses selling wellness goods, beauty products, jewelry, and artwork. There will be no shortage of options for you, your friends, and your family to explore, as Daptoberfest organizers tease that more than 150 food and product vendors will be on deck throughout the Indianapolis event. If you’re looking for clothing, some of the unique local businesses you’ll be able to shop at include Meraki Mobile Boutique, Nap or Nothing, and Chibbey Wee Crochet.

Tickets are still available for those who want to attend this weekend. Just book the number you need on Eventbrite or AllEvents.

On the latter site, event organizers say, “You’ll be surrounded by love, laughter, and the energy of our amazing community! Tickets are flying, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this special celebration.”