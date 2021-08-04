Cruise Deals 2021: All The Cruise Deals You Need To Jump On Right Now

Now that outside is opening back up (for now), cruise deals are coming out of the proverbial woodwork. And, perhaps, for good reason.

According to Trefis, the cruise industry was one of the most battered industries by the pandemic. Since all travel was ceased, the prices of cruises tumbled drastically. And, as can be expected, the stock prices for the various cruise lines also tumbled drastically — and continues to drop.

“While the cruising industry has taken multiple steps to adapt to the new realities of sailing during Covid-19, including reducing capacity, requiring vaccinations for staff, and Covid-19 tests for passengers, the recent developments are likely concerning investors,” reported the outlet.

Many of the investor concerns involve the so-called “Delta variant” of the coronavirus. This has led many travelers to wonder if now is a good time to book cruise deals, no matter how attractive the price is. Additionally, with changing COVID requirements and mask mandates — not to mention the ever-looming threat of another shutdown — savvy travelers are pausing before deciding to book their preferred cruise vacation.

Many cruises that leave from the West Coast, as well, will not be able to stop in Canada, as the Great White North has banned all cruises until 2022. However, as part of a Congressional act called the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, many of the cruise deals that go to Alaska will be at a special rate as part of an effort to bring up tourism in the 50th state.

As of this writing, the CDC has relaxed some of its mask mandates on cruise ships for fully vaccinated customers. Unvaccinated customers, of course, will have to follow much stricter protocols, and it goes without saying that these rules are subject to change as the virus becomes more (or less) of a threat.

If you do decide to take advantage of one of the cruise deals below, do be careful, and make sure you’re fully aware of the cruise line’s refund policy.